Taliban Reject Western Reports Claiming That They Banned Contraception For Women As 'fake'

Taliban on Sunday refuted claims that it banned the sale of contraceptives for women, and dismissed the Western reports as “fake news”. In a statement to Russian affiliated news agency, Sputnik, Taliban Health Ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman Amar slammed the Western media, saying that the claims contraceptives were banned for pregnant women in Afghanistan are "unauthentic."

The Guardian newspaper, The Daily Mail, and other leading American and British press outlets, citing the Afghan outlet Rukhshana Media, on Saturday said that in an attempt to restrict women's rights, the Taliban have begun enforcing a “blanket ban” on contraceptives in Kabul and A Mazar-e Sharif.

Zaman Amar said in an interview that "in some cases, contraceptives are part of the treatment and are prescribed by the doctor as necessary after examining the patient's condition." He denied that the Taliban banned [contraceptives] saying that "this is all hearsay and allegations."

It was also earlier learned that at least 14 Afghan women had succumbed as they were denied contraceptives and pregnancy-related health complications. Afghanistan is "among the most dangerous countries in the world to give birth," leading papers reported.

Taliban call alleged 'contraceptives ban' western conspiracy: Reports

It was alleged that the Taliban objected to the use of contraceptives by women, arguing that it is part of a "western conspiracy" to control the Muslim population. Taliban fighters have been going door to door in Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif, intimidating midwives and warning pharmacies to remove all birth control products from their shelves," The Guardian had reported.

One pharmacy owner in Kabul recounted being threatened at gunpoint twice, while other pharmacists in the area confirmed that they had been instructed not to stock any birth control medicines, the paper noted. A veteran midwife, who preferred to remain anonymous, stated that she had also received multiple threats from Taliban leaders who admonished her for promoting "western" methods of population control, it said in a report carried on Feb. 17. Ustad Faridoon, a Taliban spokesman based in Kandahar, was quoted as saying that "contraceptive use is sometimes medically necessary for maternal health. It is permissible in the Sharia to use contraceptive methods if there is a risk to the mother’s life. Therefore, a complete ban on contraceptives is not right."