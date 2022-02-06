Taliban Rejects Claims Of Pakistan Using NATO's Advanced Military Equipment In Afghanistan

The Taliban has rejected Islamabad's claims that Pakistan has been utilising advanced military equipment against the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which was kept abandoned from NATO's deployment in Afghanistan, according to a local media report. Indicating the claims, the Taliban's deputy spokesperson Bilal Karimi said, “We assure and pledge that there is no threat from Afghan soil to any country. The problem exists in Pakistan, it is their own internal problem," as per Tolo News.

These remarks came after Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad stated that Pakistani forces were utilising military equipment left over by NATO soldiers. While speaking on Geo TV, Rasheed said, “They (the Pakistan military) use military equipment remaining from NATO forces. In my opinion, the Afghan Taliban made a large effort to dissuade the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), but they do not understand.”

Pakistan's Interior Minister went on to say that the TTP has been based in the regions of Kunar, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Paktia, as well as Khost, all of which are located near the Durand Line, and they assault Pakistan. He has also claimed that the number of attacks has grown in recent days, Tolo News reported.

Taliban reject existence of any group on Afghan land, including TTP

Following these allegations, the Taliban further rejected the existence of any group on Afghan land, including the TTP, and stated that Afghan soil would not be utilised against any country.

In addition to this, Rasheed Ahmad made these comments after discussions between the TTP and the Pakistani government failed to produce any results, leading to a new surge of assaults across the country. Furthermore, the Pakistani Interior Minister had indicated that talks between the Imran Khan administration and the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan had dissolved due to the TTP's extreme demands. He stated that they had negotiations with several TTP groups, according to Samaa TV reporting. However, their demands created complexity to achieve any deal, as per media reports.

Meanwhile, earlier, the International Crisis Group claimed that Islamabad is attempting to reap additional benefits from Afghanistan's 20-year conflict.