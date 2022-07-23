Taliban Release New Diktat To Punish Those Who Criticise Its Scholars And Public Servants

The Taliban government have again passed a contentious decree in which they endorsed severe punishment for criticising the terror outfit turned ruler "without any authenticity". The passing of new legislation will ensure that no one, especially Afghan citizens, would criticise scholars and public servants without any authenticity, be it with a "gesture", "word" or anything else. Citing the instructions passed by the de facto ruler, Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada. An official spokesperson of the Taliban, Zabiullah Mujahid, said the new law was framed according to "Sharia obligation" and added people need to obey without fail.

Notably, Sharia is a "religious law" forming part of the Islamic tradition and is derived from the religious precepts of Islam. Also, it is based on the interpretations of the sacred scriptures of Islam, particularly the Quran and the Hadith. However, some Islamic nations such as Afghanistan, Pakistan and others altered the "religious verses" which suit their "political beliefs". The Taliban's supreme leader Akhundzada directed the public to stop unnecessary accusations against Taliban government workers and officials, reported Voice of America (VOA).

Evidently, ever since the Taliban ousted the democratically elected government last year, umpteen debates criticising their work surfaced on social media platforms and television. Recently, the local and international media widely condemned the ruling wherein it passed a controversial decree ordering all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public and barred schooling for girls above the sixth grade. In the Taliban's new diktat, it denounced such criticism of the government and said it would consider it "negative propaganda".

Analysts opine new instructions will curb freedom of speech and opinion

Under a new ruling, a person can be punished for "touching any soldier, or pulling his clothes, or saying bad things to him". Meanwhile, analysts and human rights activists criticised the move and opined the new instructions mean to further upset and limit the freedom of speech and opinion. "Nobody is free from criticism in the face of the world. No emir or any other human being is so sacred that he should not be criticized. This is the final nail in the coffin of freedom of speech," Baitullah Hamidi, professor of journalism faculty of Kabul University, wrote on his Facebook page.

With inputs from ANI

