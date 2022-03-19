Taliban Release Three Journalists Detained Over Media Ban In Afghanistan

The Taliban released the three journalists who were detained amid an ongoing crackdown against dissenting voices and minorities in Afghanistan. Khpalwak Sapai, who is the chief of TOLO News and one of the arrested members, stated the three of them were abducted from the station on Thursday evening. As per the reports of AP News, he claimed that later on the same day, he and the station's legal counsel Nafay Khaleeq were released but Bahram Aman, who is a news anchor, was detained overnight and freed on Friday evening.

Moby Group, the media business that operates TOLO TV, suggests that the detentions of the media personnel were the result of the station reporting on the Taliban-appointed Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice's decision to ban the Western drama series. TOLO TV is a media business based in Afghanistan that also covers news from South and Central Asia, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

UN and CPJ condemned the arrests

The United Nations and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemned the arrests and requested that the Taliban stop harassing Afghan journalists and suffocating free speech by threats, arrests, and intimidation. CPJ issued a statement saying that the Taliban must stop detaining and intimidating members of the Afghan press corps immediately, according to AP News. The United Nations mission in Afghanistan expressed concern about journalist detentions and the ever-increasing restrictions imposed on media in Afghanistan. United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan UNAMA stated that it is time for the Taliban to stop gagging and banning.

231 out of 543 media outlets closed since Taliban took control

Female reporters and producers make up most of TOLO News' staff. Sapai said that he made a special effort to recruit and train Afghan female journalists. Reporters Without Borders and the Afghan Independent Journalist Association said in December that 231 out of 543 media outlets have closed since the Taliban took power, with nearly 6,400 journalists losing their jobs. Research suggests that the outlets were closed due to a lack of funding or journalists leaving the country. Thousands more Afghans have fled or were evacuated by foreign governments and groups back in August. Those who have stayed say they are terrified of what the future holds in the country.

(Image: AP)