Taliban Removes Afghanistan Flag From Cars & Bikes As Citizens Rise Against It On I-Day

Undeterred by the brutal rampage and violence unleashed by Talibani terrorists across the country, Afghan civilians were seen on Thursday, hitting the streets in protest against the extremist group, proudly unfurling the Afghanistan national flag. The bold move by Afghan nationals comes on the 102nd anniversary of the country's Independence Day. However, the Taliban, which has seized control of Afghanistan by force, took this day to declare the nation as an Islamic Emirate.

In a bid to clamp down the spirits of Afghan citizens on a national day, Talibani insurgents were seen attacking protestors who unfurled the Afghan flag or raised slogans against the extremist group.

In one such video accessed by Republic TV, Taliban terrorists were seen removing the national flag from cars and bicycles as the extremist group enforced its Islamic law on the nation. Meanwhile, scores of citizens of the war-ravaged country took to the streets marching with a 100-metre long national flag protesting against the Taliban takeover.

Afghans Parade 100m-long Afghanistan Flag

In a massively symbolic protest rejecting the Taliban, men, women, and children were seen audaciously marching on the streets of Kabul bearing a 100m-long flag of Afghanistan. These sentiments come to the fore after the Taliban officially declared Afghanistan as an 'Islamic Emirate' on the country's 102nd Independence Day.

"After ruling the country with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban has changed its name to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan," Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said on Twitter on Thursday.

In the name of establishing an 'inclusive government' however, the Taliban has thrown human rights and caution to the wind and has begun a hostile takeover of Afghanistan, cruising any form of resistance. Concerns have been raised on the safety and security of the minorities and the rights of women in the Taliban-ruled nation. The group has already commenced door-to-door searches in Kabul and seized security agencies' weapons and crucial biometric devices.