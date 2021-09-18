Taliban Reopens Boys-only Schools In Afghanistan, fails To Mention Of Girls Education

The Taliban-led Afghan Ministry of Education has ordered that all secondary schools reopen on Saturday; however, the decree only names male students and makes no mention of a return date for female students. This contradicts the assurances made by the organisation after taking control in Kabul last month.

"Hereby, students and teachers of all private and Emirati (governmental) secondary, high schools, and religious schools are asked to return," the official directive was cited by Khaama Press. The Taliban declared a temporary administration last week, promising not to repeat the actions of the previous Taliban regime (1996-2001).

Taliban resume boys-only schools

The reports from the ground indicate otherwise. According to media reports, women are being denied the right to work, and a large number of them have demonstrated to demand their rights to employment and education. Concerns have been expressed by experts and members of the international community concerning the future of female teachers and students. Shaikh Abdulbaqi Haqqani, the newly appointed education minister, has stated that educational activities will be conducted in accordance with Sharia Law.

Afghanistan schools only allow male students

Private universities and other higher education institutions resumed a week ago, although classes were split by gender. Many individuals have criticised this decision, which is expected to deny girls of higher education because major colleges in the country cannot afford to give various classes due to a lack of funding. Meanwhile, the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' has closed the Ministry of Women Affairs and replaced it with the Ministry of 'encouragement, promotion, and prevention of vice.'

Women were forced to wear burqas and not walk outside without a male guardian under the Taliban's last reign, which lasted from 1996 to 2001. Prayer times were imposed harshly, and males were forced to grow beards. Moral police were stationed in every street to punish violators with harsh penalties including whipping, amputations, and public executions.

Despite vowing to respect women's rights, the Taliban has backtracked on its promises. In a surprising turn of events, the Taliban has also barred female staffers from entering Kabul's Ministry of Women Affairs. According to a ministry staffer, only men will be permitted to enter the ministry's headquarters.

