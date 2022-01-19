Taliban Requests Norway To Take The Initiative In Recognising Its Afghan Government

Amid the ongoing political, social and economic unrest in Afghanistan, the Taliban has requested Norway on Tuesday to take the initiative in recognising the nation’s interim government. During a meeting with the Norwegian ambassador to Kabul, Andreas Linedman, the Afghanistan govt’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Maulaee Kabir has expressed optimism that Norway would acknowledge and recognise the interim regime in Afghanistan, according to The Khaama Press.

محترم مولوی عبدالکبیر معاون سیاسی ریاست الوزراء ا.ا.ا. ظهر امروز با اندریس لیندمن سفیر ناروی و هیأت همراهش در قصر سپیدار دیدار نمود.

در این دیدار، اندریس لیندمن سفیر ناروی گفت: اگرچه ناروی در افغانستان سفارت فعال ندارد، اما در تمام پروسه های مهم مرتبط به افغانستان دخیل است.

۱/۴ pic.twitter.com/nlJmvXhGak — Inamullah Samangani (@HabibiSamangani) January 18, 2022

In a Twitter post, Taliban spokesperson Inamullah Samangani quoted Mulaee Kabir as saying that they have fulfilled the requirements for getting recognition. As per Inamulllah Samangani’s tweet, "The government of Afghanistan to be recognized; It has met all the conditions and hopes that Norway will take the lead in recognizing others and cooperating fully in freeing Afghanistan's frozen capital."

'Norway is involved in all current situations in Afghanistan': Norwegian ambassador

In addition to this, during the meeting, the Norwegian ambassador highlighted the fact that despite Norway not having an operational embassy in Afghanistan, it is still involved in all current situations which are happening in the country, according to The Khaama Press.

According to Taliban spokesperson Samangani, the visit of Linedman is intended to develop ties between the Afghan and Norwegian administrations and to improve humanitarian aid cooperation in Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban seized command of Kabul on August 15, the nation has been wracked by a financial, humanitarian, as well as security catastrophe. It is worth noting that the halt of international assistance, the blocking of Afghan government assets, and global sanctions imposed against the Taliban have thrown an already impoverished country into a full-fledged economic catastrophe.

As the situation deteriorates, the global community has been assisting the Afghan people in many ways, ranging from governments to non-governmental groups. Although the Taliban have been in control in Afghanistan for over six months now, they are still to be recognised by the nations.

Meanwhile, earlier in the month of September 2021, when the Taliban had taken possession of the Norwegian Embassy in Kabul, they broke into the embassy, ordered the envoys to shatter wine bottles and demolish children's books, according to the Norwegian ambassador to Iran.

(Image: Twitter/ @HabibiSamangani)