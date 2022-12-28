Taliban Resort To Barbed Wires & Armed Guards To Bar Afghan Women From Entering Varsities

The Taliban have left no stone unturned to stop women in Afghanistan from seeking education at a university level. In yet another attempt to enforce the oppressive ban, the Taliban administration has gone as far as fencing off educational institutions with barbed wires and armed security guards along the peripheries, according to The Independent.

Disturbing images and videos from Afghanistan have started appearing on social media as the nation’s women attempt to break free from the shackles of the Taliban regime. A clip obtained by the Associated Press displays Afghan women breaking into tears and consoling each other as they stand outside a university campus in the capital city of Kabul. Another image shared by Shabnam Nasimi, former policy advisor to the minister for Afghan resettlement & minister for refugees, shows women in burqas standing outside the fenced-off gates.

“If this image doesn’t break you, I don’t know what will. Despite Taliban banning female university education, this young woman stood outside Kabul University today, hoping that they may still let her in. The Taliban barbwired the main gate & only allowed male students to enter,” she wrote.

Despite Taliban banning female university education, this young woman stood outside Kabul University today, hoping that they may still let her in. The Taliban barbwired the main gate & only allowed male students to enter.

With varsity bans on women and restrictions on travelling to public places, several men have stood in solidarity, including many professors who have quit their jobs as a way to protest. Most recently, a male professor from Kabul tore his diplomas on live television, justifying that they are of no use in a country that stops women from pursuing education.

UN condemns Taliban's varsity ban

The ban, which was imposed on December 20 and came into effect immediately, has been widely condemned by global powers. The UN Security Council said that it was "deeply alarmed" to witness the horrifying oppression of women and urged the Taliban "to reopen schools and swiftly reverse these policies and practices, which represents an increasing erosion for the respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms," BBC reported.

The latest restrictions by the Taliban on employment & education of women & girls are unjustifiable human rights violations & must be revoked.



Actions to exclude & silence women & girls continue to cause immense suffering & major setbacks to the potential of the Afghan people.

On the other hand, UN chief Antonio Guterres called for the restrictions to be revoked. The latest restrictions by the Taliban on employment & education of women & girls are unjustifiable human rights violations & must be revoked,” Guterres wrote on Twitter, adding that the “actions to exclude & silence women & girls continue to cause immense suffering & major setbacks to the potential of the Afghan people.”