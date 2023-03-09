Taliban-ruled Afghanistan Most Repressive Nation For Women In The World: UN

According to the United Nations, since the Taliban take over of Afghanistan, the nation has become the most oppressive in the world for women and girls, robbing them of many of their basic rights.

In a statement on International Women's Day, the UN mission in Afghanistan claimed that the new Taliban commanders have "demonstrated an almost singular concentration on imposing laws that essentially lock the majority of women and girls in their homes". Recent Taliban directives that have further reduced the rights of Afghan women have been sharply criticised by Roza Isakovna Otunbayeva, UN Special Representative and commander of UNAMA, the UN's assistance mission in Afghanistan.

The senior UN diplomat in Kabul told the Security Council on Wednesday that Afghanistan under the Taliban is still the "most repressive country in the world (for) women's rights", while also taking a nuanced stance on the need of maintaining contact with the organisation.

Taliban has forbidden women and girls from attending educational institutions

"Afghanistan under the Taliban remains the most repressive country in the world regarding women's rights, and it has been distressing to witness their methodical, deliberate, and systematic efforts to push Afghan women and girls out of the public sphere," said Roza Otunbayeva.

Since coming to power in August 2021, the new authorities have forbidden women and girls from attending secondary and university education, prohibited women from working for domestic and foreign nongovernmental groups, and mandated that all women wear head-to-toe clothing. The UN also stated that women have been primarily prohibited from leaving their homes and banned from participation in public decision-making.

Otunbayeva said that restricting women to their homes is "one of the world's largest humanitarian and economic crises is a colossal act of national self-harm". He later added: "Confining half of the country's population to their homes in one of the world's largest humanitarian and economic crises is a colossal act of national self-harm."

"It will condemn not only women and girls, but all Afghans, to poverty and aid-dependency for generations to come," she said. "It will further isolate Afghanistan from its own citizens and from the rest of the world," she added.

'There has been a decrease in 25% of female employment in Afghanistan', says ILO

According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), travel and work limitations led to a 25% decrease in female employment in Afghanistan during the third and fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021.

Taliban commanders have defended their limitations on women studying, claiming that the restrictions were only in place for a limited time because women were either not dressing appropriately or were studying fields like engineering and agriculture. The limitations, particularly the prohibitions on NGO and educational activities, have garnered vehement worldwide criticism.

The Taliban have not showed any signs of giving up, despite their claims that the limitations are temporary suspensions put in place because women were not properly donning the Islamic headscarf, or hijab, and because gender segregation laws were not being obeyed. About the prohibition on higher education, the Taliban administration claimed that some of the subjects being taught were against Afghan and Islamic principles.

According to the UN mission in Afghanistan, since the Taliban took power, there have been an almost constant stream of laws and policies that discriminate against women. Women's access to places and the freedom to travel outside of the home are severely curtailed, and they are also excluded from all levels of public decision-making. In addition to an increase in suicides, adolescent marriages, early pregnancies, losses from poverty, and an increased risk of domestic abuse and sexual exploitation among women, these restrictions have had major knock-on effects.

The statement claims that 11.6 million Afghan women and girls require humanitarian aid. Yet, by excluding women from working for NGOs, the Taliban are further hurting the global assistance effort.