Taliban Rules Out Overturning Ban On Women's Education; Says 'Women's Rights Not Priority'

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid has reiterated that the Afghanistan regime has no intention of overturning the education ban on women as their rights are 'not a priority'. This comes after the Taliban banned women from attending universities and working in non-governmental organisation (NGOs). Witnessing the global condemnation after the announcement, the Taliban spokesperson tried convincing the world that the ban was temporary until now.

Speaking about the decision, the terror group said that it would not permit any acts that violate Islamic Sharia law, something which it cited to impose an education ban on women in the first place. "The Islamic Emirate tried to regulate all matters in accordance with the Islamic Sharia, and the ruling government cannot allow act against the Sharia in the country", Mujahid said in a statement.

(Afghan women protesting education ban; Image: AP)

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, after the abrupt military withdrawal by the US, it has imposed a ban on women from attending secondary school along with restricting their freedom of movement and excluding them from most areas of the workforce as well as from parks, gyms and public bath houses. This has caused a massive stir and led to protests from both men and women in the country.

(Image: AP)

A recent report by UNICEF revealed that the education ban on women has cost Afghanistan at least $500 million, about 2.5% of its GDP, in the last 12 months. Notably, the governments of the US, UK, Germany, the European Union (EU), and the United Nations (UN) strongly condemned the action and demanded to overturn of the decision. Interestingly, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which includes 57 Muslim-majority countries from middle-East central Asia and Africa also denounced the education ban saying that depriving women of education is not in line with Sharia law.

(Deserted classrooms after varsity ban on women; Image: AP)

After varsity ban, Taliban restricts women from visiting male doctors

Citing the same Sharia Law, the Taliban recently imposed another ban on women which restricts them from visiting male doctors in the Balkh province. The Taliban will also reportedly create separate working spaces for male and female hospital workers and prohibit male doctors from walking into rooms with female patients, the Directorate of Public Affairs and Hearing of Taliban Complaints recently made the announcement, according to Pakistani-based publication The Current. Women owning salons have also been ordered to close their businesses, something which would cause the country's income to plummet further.