Taliban Say It Has Not Allowed Pakistan To Fence Durand Line Amid Cross-border Tensions

Amid ongoing cross-border tensions, Taliban-led Afghanistan’s Acting Defence Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid said that the present government has not allowed Pakistan to fence the Durand Line in Kunar province, even though Kabul’s previous government had permitted the same. According to South Asia Media Research Institute, Mujahid said: “So far we have not allowed Pakistan to fence the Durand Line. It was the previous government that allowed them to do so. In future, we'll act as per the decision taken by our cabinet but we don't allow border fencing for now.”

The latest remarks by Mujahid over Pakistan and Durand Line are yet another indication that relations between the Taliban and Islamabad are turning even more hostile. It is to note that Pakistan was accused of assisting the Taliban when the extremists were marching in the Afghan capital of Kabul and toppled the previous government as US troops were leaving the war-torn nation.

According to ANI, the tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban are mainly over Durand Line, cross-border “terror activities” of groups such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) against Islamabad.

Durand Line conflict between Taliban & Pakistan

Ever since the Taliban took over control of war-ravaged Afghanistan, the extremists have not accepted the Durand Line as the country’s ‘official’ boundary with Pakistan. There have also been frequent skirmishes between the Taliban and Pakistani forces along the border since Kabul fell in August 2021.

Additionally, Pakistan is also fearing that the Taliban’s inaction against anti-Pakistan militants in Afghanistan could turn out to be fatal to the country’s internal security. Islamabad is also concerned about fueling the fire to secessionist sentiments among the Pashtun population. However, the Pakistan-Taliban relations have been dented over unresolved issues such as border fencing, reconciliation process with TTP, cross-border tensions among others.

Taliban-led Afghanistan’s Acting Defence Minister’s remarks came as Pakistani forces and Taliban engaged in fresh clashes along Durand Line. The Pakistani side had opened fire against the extremists including shelling heavy artillery in the Dangam district of Kunar. The Taliban had also re-engaged with the troops.

