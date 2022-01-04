Taliban Say Russian Investors Willing To Establish Oil & Gas Refineries In Afghanistan

The Taliban on Monday said that Russian investors have expressed their willingness to extract Afghanistan’s petroleum and gas while meeting with a top leader of the nation. Taking to Twitter, Taliban's spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid stated that the Russian investors met Talibani government’s Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salaam Hanafi on Sunday. The two sides discussed a number of economic projects including refinement and excavation of gas and petroleum, Mujahid added.

“Mr. Mawlawi Sahib Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister, met with a joint delegation of Afghan and Russian investors in his office. In this meeting, the efforts, extraction and establishment of oil and gas refineries, and cement and alloy plants and the establishment of a cement production company were discussed in detail,” Mujahid wrote on Twitter.

۱/۲ ــ محترم مولوی صاحب عبدالسلام حنفی معاون ریاسة الوزرا با هیئت مشترک سرمایه‌گذاران افغانی و روسی در دفتر کاری خود دیدار نمود.

در این دیدار روی تلاش، استخراج و تاسیس پالایشگاه‌های نفت و گاز و دستگاه‌های سی‌ان‌جی و ال‌ان‌جی‌ و ایجاد شرکت تولید سمنت به تفصیل بحث و تبادل نظر شد. pic.twitter.com/3JWaVTesGy — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) January 3, 2022

Further, according to Khaama Press, the Taliban spokesperson also went on to say that Hanafi accompanied by Afghan traders and investors called on Russian investors in his office. They discussed founding a cement factory, separate plants of LNG beside refinement and extraction of oil and gas in the war-ravaged nation.

Mujahid stated that Hanafi appreciated and welcomed the willingness of the Russian investors to extract the country’s oil and gas. During the meeting, Hanafi assured the Russian investors of providing a conducive environment for further investment in Afghanistan.

“Russian investor Dr. Alexander expressed his interest in investing in these areas. Welcoming their interest, Mr. Hanafi Sahib assured that good investment conditions and conditions will be provided in Afghanistan,” the Taliban spokesperson said.

Afghanistan crisis

Meanwhile, it is to mention that this comes as the Taliban are facing pressure due to lack of funds in a number of sectors as they wait for unfreezing of immense funds by global organisations and recognition of the government. Respect for women’s rights has been cited by global donors as a condition for restoring aid to Afghanistan, which has been facing a deep humanitarian and economic crisis. However, the Taliban government’s series of discriminatory rules suggest a return to the strict ruling of the group’s past tenure in power, despite promises of a milder form of government.

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the United States froze $9 billion in Afghan central-bank assets. The financial sanctions have immobilised the country's banking sector. Many employers, notably in the public sector, have not been paid in months. As a result, Afghans are facing alarming levels of starvation and poverty.

