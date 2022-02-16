Taliban Say 'will Be Forced To Reconsider' US' Policy Over Splitting Frozen Afghan Funds

The Taliban on Tuesday asserted that it will be forced to "reconsider" US' policy if Afghanistan does not receive the full $7 billion frozen assets from Washington. Claiming no accountability for the September 21 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001 in New York, a Taliban spokesperson asserted that the US must not "deviate" from its position.

"(Afghanistan) had nothing to do with the September 11 attacks... The US must not deviate from its position and continue its provocative actions...then (Afghanistan) will also be forced to reconsider its policy towards the country," a Taliban spokesperson said on Monday, as quoted by Voice of America (VOA).

The remarks come after US President Joe Biden on February 11 signed an executive order to release the $7 billion frozen assets of Afghanistan to assist humanitarian relief in the war-torn nation. The funds were held in the Federal Reserve since August 2021, when the militant regime toppled Ashraf Ghani's government and seized control over Kabul as soon as US-led Allied Forces withdrew from Afghanistan.

However, the proposal has been met with heavy criticism from the Taliban interim government, with Afghanistan Central Bank calling the division "injustice to the people of Afghanistan". As per reports, Biden has proposed to split $7 billion into two parts, first $3.5 billion, which is half of the total amount to trust funds for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. Secondly, remaining $3.5 billion will be directed to families of victims of the September 21, 2001 attack.

Afghanistan calls out US for 'unjust' splitting of funds

Afghanistan Central Bank (DAB) slammed the United States for an "unjust" division of assets that "belonged to the people of Afghanistan," saying that the assets had been invested in the US in line with international practices. It also accused Washington of satisfying plaintiffs of September 21 lawsuits, further adding that the splitting of Afghanistan's frozen funds appears to be a backward attempt to punish Afghanistan for the 9/11 attacks.

"DAB considers the latest decision of USA on blocking FX (foreign exchange) reserves and allocating them to irrelevant purposes, injustice to the people of Afghanistan. DAB will never accept if the FX reserves of Afghanistan are paid under the name of compensation or humanitarian assistance to others and wants the reversal of the decision and release of all FX reserves of Afghanistan," the bank said as per Xinhua.

It is to mention that the Taliban ruled Afghanistan at the time of 2001 attacks on the US harboured Osama bin Laden, the leader of the Al-Qaeda terrorist network, as per ANI. He was also the mastermind of the coordinated 9/11 attacks that killed some 2,750 people in New York, 184 in the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania. At least 19 terrorists of the extremist group were involved in the attacks, who were killed by US forces.

Taliban takeover and aftermath

Since the Taliban takeover, Afghanistan has plummeted into severe economic and humanitarian crises, compounded with COVID-19 and prolonged drought. The country is also grappling with starvation and unemployment, with a majority of its 40 million population standing at the brink of famine, according to UN reports. In addition, at least a million children are also at risk of dying amid harsh winter. The Afghan banking system has also faced a major setback with suspended foreign aids and international sanctions, which pushed the country, which was already suffering from high poverty to a full-blown economic ditch.

(Image: AP)