Taliban Says Executions, Public Punishments To Return As 'Cutting Off Of Hands Necessary'

One of the founders of the Taliban has said that “Cutting off of hands is very necessary for security” in a recent interview. In an interview with AP, published Thursday, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi who was the chief enforcer of its harsh interpretation of Islamic law when the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan said that the extremists will once again carry out the executions and amputations of limbs, perhaps not in public. He not only dismissed the executions carried out by the hard-lined movement in the past but declared that nobody should “tell us what our laws should be.”

“Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and their punishments,” Turabi told The Associated Press, speaking in Kabul. “No one will tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam and we will make our laws on the Quran.”

After the 1996-2001 rule of the Taliban, the extremists have again reconquered the war-torn country, two decades after western troops left the soil. The former government of Ashraf Ghani also fell on August 15 leaving the fate of Afghans uncertain amid doubts that the Taliban would reimpose the strict laws from the past. While public rhetoric of Taliban has been that they would, probably this time, respect human rights, the reports emerging from the South Asian country prove otherwise.

Now, Turabi’s remarks have indicated that the main leaders of the Taliban remain deeply entrenched in a significantly conservative, hard-line worldview despite them accepting the latest technological changes. As per AP, Turabi, who is now in his 60s was the justice minister and head of the so-called Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice or the so-called "religious police" during the previous rule of the extremists in the `1990s. At the time, the Taliban’s gruesome punishments often carried out in public, sent shock waves across the globe.

Taliban’s punishments: Amputations, Gunshot

Most of the punishments took place in Kabul’s sports stadium or on the grounds of the crowded Eid Gah mosque with hundreds of Afghans as spectators. Reportedly, the executions of convicted murderers were usually carried out by the victim’s family, by a single shot to the head. The victim’s family was even provided with the option of accepting “blood money” and sparing the criminal’s life. For convicted thieves, the punishment involved amputation of a hand. Meanwhile, the ones convicted of highway robbery, a hand and a foot were amputated.

Both trials and convictions were rarely public and the judiciary included a majority of Islamic clerics who reportedly had limited knowledge of the law, to religious injunctions.

Would it be different this time?

Notably, this time around, Turabi said that judges would include women and they would adjudicate cases. However, he categorically stated that the foundation of Afghanistan’s laws will be the Quran, the central religious text of Islam. He said the punishments would be revived. In the interview with AP, Turabi said, “Cutting off of hands is very necessary for security” adding it had a deterrent impact. However, he informed that the Cabinet was presently determining if the punishments should be carried out in public and will “develop a policy.”

‘We are changed from the past,’ says Turabi

After saying that the punishments would revive, Turabi also told AP that the Taliban are “changed from the past.” During the previous rule, he was the one who took out music tapes from cars, demanded men wear turbans and forced them to the mosque for prayers five times daily. Now, in an interview with a women journalist, he said that the Taliban would allow television, mobile phones, photos and video “because this is the necessity of the people, and we are serious about it.”

The extremists, who have their own spokesperson, now view media as a way to spread their message. Turabi told AP, “Now we know instead of reaching just hundreds, we can reach millions.” He even noted that if punishments by them are done in public, the deterrent effect would be magnified if people took photos and videos of the same.

(With Inputs from AP)

Image: AP/PTI