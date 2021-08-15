Taliban Says 'Won't Enter Kabul By Force'; Instructs Afghan Govt & Army To Not Flee

As Taliban enters Kabul's outskirts, cornering the Afghanistan government in the capital on Sunday, the terror group issued a statement assuring that they will not enter Kabul by 'force or war'. Asserting that negotiations were underway to ensure the 'transition process' is done safely and securely, Taliban stated that it was doing so to protect the 'lives, property, honor of Kabulis'. Instructing all its forces to stand at the gates and not enter the city, Taliban claimed that it will 'forgive all those serving in Afghan military and civilian sectors' and not leave Afghanistan.

Taliban issues statement: 'Won't enter Kabul by force'

"The Taliban instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city. Till the completion of the transition process, the security of Kabul city must be maintained. We do not intend to take revenge on anyone, all those who have served in military and civilian sectors in the Kabul administration are forgiven and safe. All should stay in their own place and home and not try to leave the country," stated the Taliban.

Taliban takes over all border areas surrounding Kabul

The statement comes minutes after Taliban entered the outskirts of Kabul at Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman districts, taking over all border posts leading to Kabul, leaving only Kabul airport as the remaining exit from the war-torn nation. As of now, Taliban has taken over all border areas near Kabul - Maidan Shahr, Ghazni, Pul-e-Alam, Surobi and Bagram as US troops evacuate all its staff. Helicopters were seen landing at the US Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound after destroying sensitive documents.

Earlier in the day, Taliban took over the last major city outside of Kabul - Jalalabad, near Pakistan - almost completing its take over. As per reports, Jalalabad was taken without a fight after elders negotiated the fall of the government there. Later, the terror group has also seized Maidan Wardak, barely 90 kilometres from Kabul where the government is currently housed. The Taliban now control 24 of 34 provinces including Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah.



In an attempt to slow down Taliban's approach to Kabul, US President Joe Biden ordered deployment of 5,000 troops to Afghanistan to ensure an orderly and safe drawdown of American personnel from the war-torn country. The additional 1000 troops' deployment is in addition to the existing 1000 troops in Afghanistan and 3000 troops ordered last week. Biden, however, ruled out any change in his plans with regard to withdrawal of all his troops from Afghanistan before September 11. US State secretary Antony Blinken has spoken to Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani assuring support in defending Kabul.

The Taliban offensive

As US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan, Taliban has launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in the capital, Kabul. While Kandahar and Herat fell on Thursday forcing government officials and their entourage to flee to the airport to escape the city by air, Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday, while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah on Saturday, strengthening the Taliban's stronghold. Meanwhile, in Doha where peace talks are being held between various states, the Afghan government and the Taliban, envoys from the United States, China and others called for an 'accelerated peace process' and halting the attack on provinces adding that no nation will recognise any government in Afghanistan "imposed through the use of military force". China, on the other hand, is preparing to recognise a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.