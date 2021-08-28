Taliban Seals Off Key Kabul Airport Entrances As US Evacuation Approaches Aug 31 Deadline

As the US troops' airlifts and rampant evacuation to save as many lives as possible gradually draws to a close, the Taliban on Aug 28, sealed off Kabul airport to prevent the panicking crowds from swarming entrances in the aftermath of the deadly twin ISIS explosions. Taliban has barricaded the areas surrounding the checkpoints and the roads leading to the airport to ensure that the mob did not flee the country as the US troops prepare to pull out ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline. Taliban men were seen in uniforms of the Afghan security forces and used the military Humvees and night-vision goggles to deter Afghans at the airport entrances as Western nations completed their evacuation operations, and the US prepares to vacate the airport that the Marines have held over the past few weeks for the evacuation efforts.

An Afghan translator for the US military who had managed to reach the airport with the family told broadcasters that the airport was now heavily guarded by the Taliban. And despite that he had held permission to leave Kabul, he had managed to get clearance at three checkpoints, but was halted on the fourth. The man, who chose not to be identified with name, told reporters that the Taliban instructed him that the US military has asked only the American passport-holders to be allowed through the security points. “I am so hopeless for my future,” the man told The Associated Press. “If the evacuation is over, what will happen to us?” he goes on to add.

"American forces working under heightened security and threats of another attack pressed ahead in the closing days of the US-led evacuation from Afghanistan," The Associated Press reported.

[Evacuated citizens from Afghanistan arrive at Tirana International Airport in Tirana, Albania. A government decision has planned that the Afghans may stay at least a year during which they will proceed with their application for special visas before they move on to the US for final settlement. AP Photo/Franc Zhurda]

Taliban fires gunshots at crowd

Earlier, in a video circulating online, the Taliban was seen firing gunshots at the crowd to disperse them as a large number of people, hopeful about their freedom by escaping the Taliban regime and boarding a foreign plane, ran for cover panic-stricken in the chaotic and unfortunate situation. Even as the US Department of State claims that close to 110,000 were safely evacuated from Kabul since the Taliban took control of the territory, many were waiting to be evacuated as US negotiations with the Taliban to extend the deadline hit a dead end. US Marines rescued out as many as 6,800 in the last 24 hours, but several Afghan allies are expected to be left stranded within Kabul.