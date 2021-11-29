Taliban Seeks EU Assistance In Keeping Kabul Airport Operational: Report

In conversations with EU officials, the Taliban has asked for their assistance in keeping Kabul airport open, according to the European Union's foreign service department. As per the reports of Khaama Press, the European Union and the Taliban have sent delegations to Qatar's capital, Doha for negotiations, while a two-week meeting between the US mission and the Taliban is due to begin on Monday, November 29 in Doha. The EU said in a statement late Sunday that the conversations were part of the EU's operational engagement to protect the interests of the EU's and Afghan people.

The statement also said that the Taliban has also promised to forgive those Afghans who had cooperated with the US and its allies during the previous two decades but had asked for assistance in specific regions, according to Khaama Press. After seizing power in Afghanistan, the Taliban declared that foreign soldiers would not be allowed to enter the country. Turkey, on the other hand, had previously stated its willingness to keep a contingent of troops in Afghanistan to secure Kabul Airport after foreign forces were withdrawn.

Two sides voiced great concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation

The EU and Taliban voiced great concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, adding that the EU would continue to provide humanitarian supplies. The EU encouraged the Taliban to form an inclusive administration, foster democracy, give equal access to education for girls, and avoid Afghanistan from becoming a base for any group. It also suggested that if the Taliban agreed to EU terms, further funding for Afghanistan's cash-strapped new authorities would be made available, but only for the direct benefit of the Afghan people.

Just a few days ago, the Taliban group met with Mutlaq Al Qahtani, Qatar's special ambassador for foreign affairs to discuss methods to enhance humanitarian aid for Afghan citizens. Qatar's minister of foreign affairs said in a statement on Friday stated that the delegations discussed counter-terrorism, human rights, and humanitarian help, according to Sputnik.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan will meet with Taliban commanders

Next week in Doha, Tom West, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan, will meet with Taliban commanders. State Department spokesman Ned Price, according to Tolo News said that they will discuss their vital national interests when it comes to Afghanistan, which includes counterterrorism, safe passage for US nationals and Afghans to whom they have a special obligation, humanitarian assistance, and the country's economic predicament.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP/ Representative