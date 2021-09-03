Taliban Spokesperson Says Group Has 'every Right To Raise Voice For Muslims In Kashmir'

Weeks after taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban has now said that it has the right to raise its voice for Muslims situated anywhere in the world including Kashmir. As India is already concerned about Pakistan using Afghanistan for anti-India activities, the statement raises a red flag over a flurry of terrorist activities in the Union Territory.

Taliban to raise voice in support of Muslims

In a recent interview with BBC Urdu as reported by ANI, the Taliban's official spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said that being Muslims, it is their right to raise their voice in the favour of Muslims in Kashmir, India, or any other countries across the world.

Further, in an interview with Geo News, he said, "We will raise our voice and say that Muslims are your own people, your own citizens. They are entitled to equal rights under your laws."

However, his comment is now in contrast to the previous remarks made by the group on Kashmir. Reportedly, days after taking over Kabul, the Taliban had stated that Kashmir is a 'bilateral and an internal matter'.

India on Taliban threat

Previously, India's External Affairs Ministry had raised its concern regarding the use of Afghanistan's territory for anti-India activities. Speaking on the matter, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also mentioned it.

Further talking about it, India's Ambassador to Qatar, Deepak Mittal in a formal and publicly acknowledged meeting with the Taliban leader Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai on Tuesday expressed India's concern regarding the same. Discussions were also held on the safety and security of the Indian nationals who are being evacuated from Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban took over Kabul in the month of August, India has remained concerned about Afghanistan becoming a hub of Islamic terrorism. As a result, more attention is being given to the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With ANI inputs)

