Taliban Strikes UN Office In Herat Again, Afghanistan Calls For International Pressure

As the world continues to condemn the Taliban for its anti-government approach in Afghanistan, the so-called Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) again on Saturday launched an attack on the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) office at Guzara district in Herat province, a day after they propelled a major offensive attack at the same facility, the Defence Ministry of Afganistan said.

'Afgan forces to repel Taliban'

According to the Afganistan Ministry of Defence, Afgan forces are now on an operation to repel the Taliban attack. "Forces have been sent to Guzara district, especially to guard the UN office and to reiterate further Taliban attacks in the region," the ministry added.

On the other hand, according to the Afganistan Security Forces and the Defence Ministry, Afgan troops have successfully knocked down more than 200 Taliban terrorists while injuring several in the past 48 hours in Herat province.

UN condemns attack

Notably, the Taliban since the month of May has seized several key Afghani border areas and posts, launching a major offensive after the complete drawdown of the US-led coalition forces from the region.

On Friday, July 30, the rebel militia launched an attack on the United Nations (UN) compound in Herat, killing an Afghan security guard and wounding several other officers as deadly armed conflict with rocket grenades, and gunfire continued to rage between the Afghan national forces and the Taliban on the outskirts of the city, in the West. As the UN compound became the Taliban’s next target, the Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan issued a strong response on Friday, calling the attack “deplorable.”

Hitting out at the terrorist group, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Afghanistan on Saturday condemned in strongest terms the armed attack by Taliban on the UNAMA office.

A statement by the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Afghanistan stated that the Taliban have taken violence to a new phase by carrying out such attacks, entailing 'dangerous consequences'.

Afganistan Foreign Affairs Ministry rebukes assault

Censuring the attack, the Ministry stated that the act was a display of widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, including the arbitrary killing of civilians, murdering prisoners, extrajudicial killings, public lashing of women, and destruction of infrastructures. "Now the attack on the United Nations, which represents the international community, is part of war crimes that the Taliban are perpetrating," the ministry added.

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan also called on the International Community and relevant international organisations to hold the Taliban accountable for their war crimes and non-compliance with international humanitarian law.

Urges international pressure on Taliban

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan also urged countries across the globe to exert necessary pressure on the Taliban to prevent their continued bloodshed and war crimes. Rebuking the Taliban for non-compliance with the international laws and obligations, the Afgan Ministry of Foreign Affairs charged the terrorist group for the unprecedented rise in violence and the continuous perpetuation of war crimes.

Meanwhile, the US has assured its commitment to assist the Afghanistan government in eradicating the Taliban from the region.

The United States on Friday condemned the recent attack on UN Compound in Herat, Afghanistan, and reiterated its call for an immediate reduction in violence in the country. Maintaining that attacks against civilian United Nations personnel are prohibited, the White House stressed negotiations without delay. According to the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the main UN compound was attacked by "anti-government elements" on Friday.

The White House also reiterated its call for immediate negotiations so "that the Afghan people can achieve a durable and just political settlement that brings them peace and security they deserve."