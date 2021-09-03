Taliban Suffers Massive Setback In Panjshir As Afghan Resistance Captures Salang Tunnel

In a major development, the Taliban has suffered a massive setback in Panjshir as they lost control over multiple areas, including a key tunnel. The Taliban had launched an attack to seize the valley. However, their attempts failed.

As the resistance forces made advances, the Taliban lost control over Charikar, the capital of Parwan province. Northern Resistance Front (NRF) has also retaken the Salang district. Forces have also reclaimed the strategic Salang tunnel.

The possibility of negotiations ended with the withdrawal of the US troops on August 31. Panjshir is the only province that is free from the Taliban's rule. Supported by Ahmad Massoud and caretaker president Amrullah Saleh, the NRF has gunned down hundreds of Taliban terrorists.

In another development, the Taliban has claimed that a plane with UAE officials has landed in Kabul as nations have refused to recognise its government, according to reports. Earlier in the day, a UAE plane carrying food and health products landed in the capital city.

Taliban to announce the new government

The Taliban may announce its new government on Friday. Some reports also suggest that the terrorist group has differed the ceremony. According to sources, the future government will be led by Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Biradar. The group's founder Mullah Mohammad Omar's son Mullah Yaqoob may also get a senior position.

What to expect?

During their last regime from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban had imposed hardline Sharia laws. They banned women from schools, work and going out alone. They also prohibited music and television.

This time, the terrorist group has promised an inclusive government. However, the Taliban has already banned music and co-ed schools. One Taliban leader also said that women will have no ministerial position in the government. They have also started targeting minority groups.