Taliban Supplied Military Equipment And Weapons To Pakistan, Claims Afghan Commander

Taliban on August 17 supplied military equipment and weapons to Pakistan through the Torkhan Border, said Afghan military commander Sarfaraz on August 18, saying it is “confirmed news.” Days after the Taliban claimed control over Afghanistan and the Ashraf Ghani-led government fell to the devastating offensive of the group, Sarfaraz made the claim in English on Twitter on Wednesday. He not only questioned the extremists “why” but also noted that the Afghan military is under “direct aggression” of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the premier intelligence agency of Pakistan.

Since the Taliban started off making subtle advancements on the outskirts of Afghanistan with the withdrawal of the US troops, Afghan officials including the former Vice President Amrullah Saleh have blamed the Imran Khan-led government forces for assisting the insurgents. In one instance, earlier this month, Saleh also said that he had “evidence” of the Pakistan army providing crucial air support to the Taliban. Earlier, Pakistan’s former Senator had also said that Islamabad is ‘fully supporting’ and welcoming the Taliban advancements in the war-stricken nation. Sarfaraz, who posted the stunning claim involving Taliban and Pakistan, has now joined hands with Saleh to fight the extremists.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan “breaking the chains of slavery.” Khan’s government has been blamed for supporting the insurgents throughout their march in the South Asian country. After the Taliban captured Kabul on Sunday which triggered concerns of safety of women and children, Pakistan Prime Minister said, “You take over the other culture and become psychologically subservient. When that happens, please remember, it is worse than actual slavery. It is harder to throw off the chains of cultural enslavement. What is happening in Afghanistan now, they have broken the shackles of slavery."

Pakistan Makes U-turn On Afghanistan Crisis

After Khan's claim of "breaking chains of slavery," the Pakistan government made a U-turn on the Afghanistan crisis saying it will not recognize the Taliban government in the war-torn country as of yet. After drawing criticism over initial remarks on Taliban re-conquering the country, in a meeting held later in the day, the Pakistan PM had reportedly also sided with the United States by referring to its decision to withdraw the troop as a 'logical' one.

“The ideal time to end the conflict through negotiations might have been when the US/NATO troops were at maximum military strength in Afghanistan. Continuation of foreign military presence for a longer duration now would not have yielded a different outcome,” he said.

