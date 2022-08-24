Taliban Suppresses Religious Freedom In Afghanistan, Promotes 'harsh' Islamic View: US

Amid the ongoing wide-ranging unrest in Afghanistan, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) on Tuesday stated in a report that the Taliban has brutally suppressed any forms of religion that do not correspond with their radical view of Islam. Since the Taliban reconquered Afghanistan on August 15 last year, religious freedom in the country has dramatically deteriorated, according to the US panel.

The commission noted in a statement, “The Taliban’s harsh enforcement of its religious interpretation violates the religious freedom of minorities, women, members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) community, Afghans with differing interpretations of Islam, and Afghans who follow no religion"

"Despite continued promises to protect all ethnic and religious communities residing in Afghanistan, the Taliban de facto government has been unable to provide safety and security to religious minorities against attacks from Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K)”, it added.

Furthermore, this report evaluates the sharp decline in religious freedom that has occurred since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021 and established de facto rule there. The adoption of the Taliban's strict interpretation of Sunni Islam presents a serious danger to religious freedom and the rights of all Afghans who do not agree with it, the report added.

USCIRF today released a new report detailing the severe decline of freedom of religion or belief in #Afghanistan since the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021. https://t.co/q4haCQkFab — USCIRF (@USCIRF) August 23, 2022

Taliban has failed to protect the minority religious groups from ISIS-K assaults

Over the last year, the Taliban, which advocates a strict form of Sunni Islam, has killed several Shia Muslims. The Taliban has forcibly evicted thousands of the Hazara people, an ethnic minority group that follows Shia Islam, from their homes, Fox News reported. Other religious groups including Judaic, Hindu, and Christian believers have all faced persecution under the Taliban regime.

In the statement, the commission stated that as a result of systematic, continuous, and severe abuses of religious freedom as defined by the International Religious Freedom in Afghanistan, USCIRF suggested in its 2022 Annual Report that the US Department of State-designate Afghanistan, which is now administered by the Taliban, as a "country of particular concern".

Bomb blasts in Afghan capital

Besides this religious crisis, on August 8, a bomb explosion in the Afghan capital's crowded shopping street resulted in at least eight fatalities and 22 injuries. The device went off in a part of the city's west where the minority Shia Islam population frequently gathers. A Sunni Muslim extremist organisation called Islamic State took credit for the assault.

Further, a bomb that shook the Afghan capital Kabul on August 17 left at least 20 people dead and another 40 injured. A mosque in Kabul's Khairkhana region was the site of the explosion, and 27 people, including 5 children, have been brought to the city's emergency hospital.

The Kabul Security Command's spokesperson, Khaled Zadran, said that the security forces had arrived at the location of the event following the explosion.

🔴 #Afghanistan #Kabul: 27 people received at our hospital so far following an explosion in the PD17 area. 5 children among them, including a 7-year-old. — EMERGENCY NGO (@emergency_ngo) August 17, 2022

(Image: AP)