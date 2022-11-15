Taliban Supreme Leader Orders Full Enforcement Of Islamic Law In Afghanistan

After the ban imposed on amusement parks for Afghanistan women, Taliban supreme leader Mawlawi Hebatullah Akhundzada has ordered judges to fully implement Islamic laws in the country. "This order for implementing Islamic law from Haibatullah Akhundzada came after the Taliban leader met with a group of judges", said Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesperson.

The concerns over the human rights situation in Afghanistan are growing. On November 13, a Taliban spokesperson tweeted, "Alaiqadar Amirul Momineen in a meeting of judges: Investigate the cases of thieves, kidnappers, and seditionists. Those cases that have met all the Shariah conditions of limitation and retribution, you are obliged to issue the limitation and retribution, because this is the order of the Sharia and my order and it is obligatory to act (rough translation)."

عالیقدر امیرالمؤمنین د قاضیانو په یوه غونډه کې:



ــ د غلو، انسان تښتونکو او فتنه ګرو دوسیې په ښه ډول وڅېړئ.

ــ هغه دوسیې چې د حد او قصاص ټول شریعي شرایط یې پوره کړي وي مکلف یاست چې حد او قصاص ورباندي جاري کړئ، ځکه دا د شریعت حکم او زما امر دی او فرض ده ترڅو ورباندي عمل وکړئ. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) November 13, 2022

Taliban's order for Islamic Law Implementation

As per the statement, the order of the leader of the Islamic Emirate will be enforced across the country. Further, Taliban representative Yousef Ahmadi added that those who are involved in murder, kidnapping, and theft must be punished for their actions. The Afghan news agency shared that this is the first time that the Taliban leader has issued a formal order to fully implement Islamic law across the country since the Taliban took over Afghanistan last year in August.

Taliban's Rule in Afghanistan

In August 2021, the Taliban came back to power in Afghanistan and imposed strict rules, especially for women and girls as stated by Human Rights Watch (HRW). Under their rule, all women, who were holding leadership positions in the civil services have been dismissed. Taliban has also prohibited Afghan girls to attend high school. There are other stern rules that forbid Afghan women from traveling unless she is being accompanied by a male relative. Women in Afghanistan are also required to cover up their faces in public, including reporters and anchors.