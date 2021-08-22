Taliban Takeover: Human Rights Experts Express Concern Over Women In Afghanistan

Since the Taliban took control of Kabul, some human rights experts express worries about women's safety in a Taliban-led Afghanistan. Women for Women International's Marie Clarke, the young Afghan woman's human rights organisation, told about an Afghan woman who is the first person in her family to attend a university has now dumped her hard-earned papers in the trash, fearful that Taliban insurgents might come knocking on her door now that the regime was back in control. She snatched the diploma from the trash and burned it later, fearful that the Taliban might dig through her waste.

Numerous women executed by the Taliban

Fatima Rajabi, a police officer in a special anti-narcotics section, died in July 2020 at 23 after the Taliban stopped the vehicle she was driving home in and kidnapped her. Her body was returned to her relatives with gunshot wounds and traces of torture.

Maryam Noorzad, a midwife, was assassinated in a Kabul hospital in May 2020 when three Taliban gunmen stormed the maternity department. Noorzad was adamant about not abandoning her labouring patient. In the delivery suite, she, her patient, and the newborn baby were all slain. Fatima Natasha Khalil, a member of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, died in June 2020 at 24. On her way to work in Kabul, she was killed by a roadside bomb device constructed by the Taliban.

Taliban Takeover

Taliban re-conquered Afghanistan before the complete withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn country. On August 15, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as they captured the country's capital, Kabul. On Sunday, several government officials and legislators, including President Ashraf Ghani, fled the country, leaving the country's civilians at their fate. To escape the Taliban, panic and chaotic scenes were witnessed at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR has warned that most Afghans were unable to leave their country and those in danger "had no clear way out" as the Taliban took over the nation.

Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai reacted to the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan saying that she was troubled for her Afghan sisters. In an op-ed in the New York Times, Malala Yousafzai- who was shot by the Taliban in 2012 - said that she could not help but think of her childhood when the Taliban took over her hometown and barred girls from getting an education.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image Credit: @autamwinds/Twitter