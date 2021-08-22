Last Updated:

Taliban Takeover: Human Rights Experts Express Concern Over Women In Afghanistan

Since the Taliban took control of Kabul, some human rights experts express worries about women's safety in a Taliban-led Afghanistan.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
Taliban

Image Credit: @autamwinds- Twitter Image


Since the Taliban took control of Kabul, some human rights experts express worries about women's safety in a Taliban-led Afghanistan. Women for Women International's Marie Clarke, the young Afghan woman's human rights organisation, told about an Afghan woman who is the first person in her family to attend a university has now dumped her hard-earned papers in the trash, fearful that Taliban insurgents might come knocking on her door now that the regime was back in control. She snatched the diploma from the trash and burned it later, fearful that the Taliban might dig through her waste.

Numerous women executed by the Taliban

Fatima Rajabi, a police officer in a special anti-narcotics section, died in July 2020 at 23 after the Taliban stopped the vehicle she was driving home in and kidnapped her. Her body was returned to her relatives with gunshot wounds and traces of torture.

Maryam Noorzad, a midwife, was assassinated in a Kabul hospital in May 2020 when three Taliban gunmen stormed the maternity department. Noorzad was adamant about not abandoning her labouring patient. In the delivery suite, she, her patient, and the newborn baby were all slain. Fatima Natasha Khalil, a member of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, died in June 2020 at 24. On her way to work in Kabul, she was killed by a roadside bomb device constructed by the Taliban. 

READ | 'Dangerous, unnecessary': Ex-UK PM Tony Blair on Britain's 'abandonment' of Afghanistan

Taliban Takeover

Taliban re-conquered Afghanistan before the complete withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn country. On August 15, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as they captured the country's capital, Kabul. On Sunday, several government officials and legislators, including President Ashraf Ghani, fled the country, leaving the country's civilians at their fate. To escape the Taliban, panic and chaotic scenes were witnessed at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. 

READ | Afghanistan crisis: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen appeals to members to accept refugees

The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR has warned that most Afghans were unable to leave their country and those in danger "had no clear way out" as the Taliban took over the nation.

Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai reacted to the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan saying that she was troubled for her Afghan sisters. In an op-ed in the New York Times, Malala Yousafzai- who was shot by the Taliban in 2012 - said that she could not help but think of her childhood when the Taliban took over her hometown and barred girls from getting an education. 

(Inputs from ANI)

Image Credit: @autamwinds/Twitter

READ | Pakistan International Airlines temporarily halts flights to and from Afghanistan: Reports
READ | Taliban blames US for Kabul airport chaos; says rest of Afghanistan is in 'peace and calm'
READ | Afghanistan crisis: US claims to have evacuated 17,000 people from Kabul last week
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND