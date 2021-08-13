Last Updated:

Taliban Takes Control Of US Military Assets In Afghanistan As More Cities Get Captured

Taliban has seized about a hundred US humvees, (MaxxPro) MRAPs along with several US ScanEagle drones as it makes fast moves to taking control of Afghanistan.

Taliban

As Afghanistan continues to fall victim to the Taliban's continued mayhem in the war-torn country, the large cache of US assets that were left behind has also been seized by Taliban terrorists. The insurgent group has seized close to a hundred US Humvees and MaxxPro MRAPs at Kunduz Airport along with several US ScanEagle drones. As the Taliban moves fast in laying siege over several cities in Afghanistan, questions have been raised over the hasty withdrawal of troops by the US and NATO forces, leaving the Afghanistan Government to fend for itself.

More cities under Taliban control

Taliban claims to have taken control of Kandahar, the second-largest city in Afghanistan. Taking note of the alarming situation, the US has announced to send an additional 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to support the orderly reduction of civilian personnel. The Afghan officials said that Kandahar fell on Thursday night and the government officials and their entourage managed to flee to the airport to escape the city by air. It's the twelfth out of the 34 provincial capitals of Afghanistan's that the insurgents have captured.

The US Military Officials have estimated that Kabul could fall in 30 days as the Taliban sweeps across Afghanistan. Moreover, the US officials added that the Taliban could gain full control of the country within a few months. This estimation comes a day after Herat, Kandahar and Lashkar Gah fell to the Taliban. 

On Friday, Afghanistan’s prominent leader and ex-Mujahideen commander Amir Ismail Khan was captured by the Taliban. Meanwhile, Afghani new channel, TOLO News reported citing sources that all Afghan government officials including the governor, police chief, heads of NDS office, the Afghan deputy minister of interior for security, and the 207 Zafar Corps commander, have surrendered to Taliban as Herat fell to the terrorists.

Ismail Khan is often dubbed as “warlord” or just "Amir" is a former Mujahid and is in his 70s. So far, it was Khan and his "army" that prevented Herat’s fall into the Taliban’s control but as US troops continue their withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban continues to gain control of more territories. Reportedly, the Taliban is also forcing women to get married to its fighters in the conquered regions. Taliban has also carried out the execution of captured soldiers and unprovoked attacks on civilians in the newly-captured areas.

