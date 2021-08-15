Taliban Enter Kabul Outskirts; Corners Afghanistan Govt As US Diplomats Flee Capital

Diminishing the hopes for the Afghanistan government, Taliban on Sunday has taken over all border posts leading to Kabul, leaving only Kabul airport as the remaining exit from the war-torn nation. Taliban fighters were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman - entering the outskirts of the capital, Kabul, as per Afghan officials. As of now, Taliban has taken over all border areas near Kabul - Maidan Shahr, Ghazni, Pul-e-Alam, Surobi and Bagram as US troops evacuate all its staff.

Taliban takes over all border areas surrounding Kabul

This development comes as helicopters were seen landing at the US Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound after destroying sensitive documents. The Taliban has taken over last major city outside of Kabul - Jalalabad, near Pakistan - almost completing its take over. As per reports, Jalalabad was taken without a fight after elders negotiated the fall of the government there. Later, Taliban leaders were seen dining at the Governor's bungalow in Jalalabad. The terror group has also seized Maidan Wardak, barely 90 kilometres from Kabul where the government is currently housed. The Taliban now control 24 of 34 provinces including Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah.

In an attempt to slow down Taliban's approach to Kabul, US President Joe Biden ordered deployment of 5,000 troops to Afghanistan to ensure an orderly and safe drawdown of American personnel from the war-torn country. The additional 1000 troops' deployment is in addition to the existing 1000 troops in Afghanistan and 3000 troops ordered last week. Biden, however, ruled out any change in his plans with regard to withdrawal of all his troops from Afghanistan before September 11. US State secretary Antony Blinken has spoken to Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani assuring support in defending Kabul.

“I was the fourth President to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan—two Republicans, two Democrats. I would not, and will not, pass this war onto a fifth,” he said.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani issued a statement on Saturday vowing to prevent further instability in the country. Stating that Afghan defence forces were being remobilised, he added that extensive consultations were being held at home and abroad. He said, "I strive to ensure that this imposed war does not further kill the people of Afghanistan and destroy your achievements in the past 20 years".

The Taliban offensive

As US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan, Taliban has launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in the capital, Kabul. While Kandahar and Herat fell on Thursday forcing government officials and their entourage to flee to the airport to escape the city by air, Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday, while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah on Saturday, strengthening the Taliban's stronghold. Meanwhile, in Doha where peace talks are being held between various states, the Afghan government and the Taliban, envoys from the United States, China and others called for an 'accelerated peace process' and halting the attack on provinces adding that no nation will recognise any government in Afghanistan "imposed through the use of military force". China, on the other hand, is preparing to recognise a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.