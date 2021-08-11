The Taliban on Tuesday captured the city of Pul-i-Khumri - its eighth provincial capital in Afghanistan in less than a week. According to officials, the terrorist group has infiltrated Farah in western Afghanistan and Pul-i-Khumri, the capital of Baghlan province, which lies north of Kabul on Tuesday. After the fall of border city Zaranj, this is the eighth provincial capital that the Taliban has taken control of in just five days.

All areas of the city have fallen, as per Mohammad Kamin Baghlani, a pro-government militia commander in Baghlan. "All areas of the city fell," he said. "We were under a lot of pressure, and we were not able to resist anymore," he was quoted as saying as per news agency ANI.

According to Afghanistan's TOLOnews, security sources said that Afghan forces have now completely evacuated Pul-i-Khumri and retreated toward the Kelagai area. Pul-i-Khumri assumes significance since it is on the highway connecting the northern provinces to Kabul. This significantly mounts pressure on the country's capital.

Fall of Afghanistan's provincial capitals

Over the last week, the Afghan forces have faced numerous setbacks as the Taliban move swiftly to put the North under severe pressure by capturing several provincial capitals. On Friday, the Taliban captured their first provincial capital by taking over the border city of Zaranj in Afghanistan's southern Nimroz province. This was followed by Sheberghan in Jawzjan, the following day. According to its deputy governor, Zaranj city in Nimroz fell "without a fight". The authorities have yet to comment on the fall of the provincial capitals. Then came the strategic city of Kunduz, and the northern provincial capital of Sar-e-Pul.

According to the data provided by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), over 200,000 people have been internally displaced in Afghanistan in Taliban-induced violence. The report stated that most of the people are from the northeastern and eastern regions of Afghanistan which continues to face the highest number of attacks from the Taliban which is working its way upwards towards Kabul. A large portion of the displaced people come from rural areas. These citizens are also witnessing additional crises pertaining to water and food security.

(With Agency Inputs)