In an exclusive interview on Republic Media Network, Afghanistan's former Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi who was removed from office in March 2021 told Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami that the Taliban's successful conquest of the country was a "political defeat and not a military defeat." He also said that the militant group's recent rise was due to mismanagement by the Ghani administration.

"We had a trained and well-equipped army, trained not only by the US, but also NATO and India, and it was a capable force that was brutally mismanaged," he said.

He also alleged that ex-President didn't understand the depth of the issues and relied more on warlords. "Ghani's inner circle may have misled him," the former minister said.

"If the President (Ghani) had worked differently when he realised the US was leaving... That was the difference I had with him before my removal... I think he wasn't understanding," Andarabi stated.

In March, Andarabi had warned that the US retreat from Afghanistan will give an opportunity to Taliban to rise. He had also alleged that the Taliban's ties to the terrorist group al-Qaeda were intact. Andarabi was sacked by Ghani for questioning the government about the security situation in Afghanistan.

Seeing the recent human rights abuse by the militant group in the war-torn nation, the ex-minister said that the violence is at the heart of the Taliban. "Assuming the armed forces and structure resisting Taliban is dismantled, what's left is international pressure," he said.

Masoud Andarabi also said that the Taliban's offensive cannot stop free Afghans and they will continue to speak their mind. "Yes the government has collapsed and the Taliban is in power but it doesn't mean the mentality of people has changed," he said, on a day that Afghans took out huge flag marches to celebrate the nation's Independence Day.

Anti-Taliban protests spread across Afghanistan

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans took to the streets of Kabul and other cities to reject the Taliban's cruelty on Afghanistan's Independence Day. Scores of people also marched with a 100-meter long national flag, in sharp contrast with Ghani's run away.

The Taliban has captured most of the country. However, Panjshir Valley has emerged as a ray of hope. Ahmad Massoud, the son of the late Afghan Politician Ahmad Shah Massoud, is forming an anti-Taliban front to fight the oppression. 'Caretaker president' Amrullah Saleh has also reportedly supported the moment.