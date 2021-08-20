Taliban Talks To China Mouthpiece; Says Xi Govt Can Play Big Role To Rebuild Afghanistan

In a key development, the extremist terror outfit Taliban which is now in control of Afghanistan asked the world to help rebuild Afghanistan. Taliban spokesperson Sohail Shaheen called on the international community to reconstruct the war-ravaged State and instil stability and peace in it.

According to a report, Shaheen said in an interview with China’s CGTN television that Afghanistan had entered a new phase after the “occupation period” and that the international community needed to help.

Shaheen said, “The people of Afghanistan need the help of the international community. They should help us in health, education and other basic areas,” he said. He also called on countries to invest in the mining sector. “The world can come to explore the mines, this invitation is for all countries and we appreciate any country that helps us at this critical time."

Taliban hopes for more support from China

While speaking to CGTN, Shaheen had said that China can play a vital role in "rebuilding, rehabilitation, reconstruction of Afghanistan". Asked about China's role, Shaheen said the Taliban had kept up relations with Beijing.

"China is a big country with a huge economy and capacity. I think it can play a very big role in the rebuilding, rehabilitation, reconstruction of Afghanistan," Shaheen said.

Reports suggest that the re-emergence of the Taliban may fear a return to an austere interpretation of Islamic law imposed during the previous Taliban rule which washed out 20 years ago. Whereas, Beijing seems to register that it hoped the Taliban would usher in an "inclusive" government that follows moderate Islamic policies and not the stringent approach. The utterance by China appears to overlook various apparent realities of Afghanistan at present.

Taliban takes over most of Afghanistan

After the Taliban reached Kabul, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country. Since then, Kabul airport has become a crisis point where hundreds of thousands of Afghans have reached in a desperate attempt to flee the country. Ghani, meanwhile, is confirmed to have fled to the UAE where he has been welcomed on 'humanitarian grounds'.

The extremists had been overthrown in a US-led invasion in 2001, however, it swiftly gained strength and took control over Afghanistan after the exit of US and NATO troops.