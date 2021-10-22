Taliban Tears Down Hoardings From Several Schools Over 'Female Image' In Takhar

Since its takeover, there have been numerous occasions in which the Taliban has demonstrated its ideology toward women rights in Afghanistan. There are several examples, ranging from denying females access to secondary education to removing them from employment to brutally murdering them that present ample evidence of the subjugation they face today. On October 21, the Talibanis can be seen asserting their intentions once more in a video uploaded on Twitter by a local news agency.

Aamaj News published a video in which Talibanis can be seen pulling down posters at various private schools in the Takhar province for having female pictures on them. The tweet's caption-after being translated-read, "Taliban tore down school placards over 'female image' in Takhar. The Taliban's well-known Taliban officials in Takhar tore down the plaques of several private schools for having a 'female image' today, the Amaj reporter said in a video."

طالبان لوحه‌های چندین‌ آموزش‌گاه‌ را به‌خاطر داشتن «تصویر زن» در تخار پاره کردند



خبرنگار آماج‌ با فرستادن این نوار تصویری می‌گوید که مسوولین امر بالمعروف طالبان در تخار لوحه‌های چندین ‌آموزش‌گاه‌ خصوصی را به‌خاطر داشتن «تصویر زن» امروز پاره کردند.#آماج_نیوز pic.twitter.com/MVDh5Eezuq — Aamaj News (@aamajnews24) October 21, 2021

Taliban attack journalists at Kabul women’s rights protest

On Thursday, October 21, the Taliban attacked several journalists in order to restrict media coverage of a women's rights march in Kabul. In the Afghan capital, a group of about 20 women marched from near the Ministry of Education to the Ministry of Finance. One Taliban militant smacked a foreign journalist with the butt of a weapon, swore, and kicked the photographer in the back while another punched him, according to several media reports. At least two more journalists were injured as they fled, pursued by Taliban members swinging their fists and hurling kicks.

For more than a month, high school girls have been barred from returning to school, and many women have been prohibited from going back to work since the Taliban took power in mid-August. The order has made Afghanistan the only country on the planet that forbids half of its population from obtaining a secondary education. Moreover, the previous Ministry of Women's Affairs building in Kabul has also been handed over to the newly re-established Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Promotion of Virtue.

