Taliban Threatens Afghan Security Guards Working For Soon To Close Australian Embassy

Islamist fundamentalist group Taliban has publically threatened Afghan security guards, who’ve worked for the soon-to-be-shut Australian Embassy, circulating pictures of them online and warning that they would soon be targeted for aiding a foreign government. As US and collision troops near an exit from the war-torn nation, Australia announced the closure of its embassy in Kabul citing an “increasingly uncertain security environment”. In the aftermath, an ever emboldened Taliban has labelled these contractual security guards as “traitors” and “enemy” and threatened to target them as troops leave.

Death Threats

The security guards at Kabul Embassy-Afghanistan nationals hired on contract- say that their work is highly visible and long hours of standing outside the government building have made them recognizable and susceptible to Taliban’s retribution in near future. Meanwhile, the Kandahar based militant organisation has been making death threats to the guards and their families. An online post, seen by the Guardian, carries a message written in Pashto that warns the guards of being held accountable by Afghan people.

“Interpreters and security guards gathered in front of the Australian embassy in Kabul to seek asylum from the Australian government. They had no idea that one day the doors of the embassy would be closed and they would be held accountable to the people,’ it read.

While the US has announced that it was working “rapidly” to develop plans to evacuate interpreters and other staffers who worked alongside American troops, thousands of Afghans are still waiting for a similar announcement from other countries. Last week, hundreds of Afghan contractors most of them seeking asylum and protection, staged protests outside German troops’ base in the city of Mazar-e-sharif. Several Afghan soldiers who worked with German troops in Afghanistan are now seeking protection citing threat to their lives in the aftermath of the much-anticipated troop withdrawal. Led by the United States, coalition troops are all set to leave the Islamic Republic by September after guarding the land for almost two decades. According to Deutsche Welle, as many as 1,100 German troops make up the second-largest contingent of the colossal NATO force, which would be pulled out as a part of the much-vaunted Afghan Peace Treaty.

Image: AP