Taliban Tightens Grip On Afghanistan, Captures Capital Of Ghor Province

Gradually circling Afghan capital Kabul, the Taliban has now captured the western province of Ghor taking half of the country’s total 34 provincial capitals in the recent days. The second and third-largest cities of Herat and Kandahar have also fallen to the insurgents. As per The Associated Press, the Taliban has completed their sweep of Afghanistan’s south on August 13. The militants captured four new provincial capitals in a devastating offensive that is slowly rounding up to Kabul. This comes just weeks before the United States is set to officially end its two-decades-old war against terrorism.

Reportedly, the latest prominent blow for the Afghan government is the loss of the capital of Helmand province. It is the same place where the US, UK and allied NATO forces fought some of the most violent battles in the last two years. In the province which reportedly is a major opium hub, hundreds of foreign troops lost their lives. In one of the most brutal attacks by the Taliban in several years, the insurgents have taken control of over two-thirds of the country. As per AP, even though Kabul isn’t directly under threat yet, the losses and advances in other regions have further tightened the Taliban’s grip over the country.

US intelligence says Taliban to capture Kabul in 30 days

While US military intelligence assessment has already suggested that Kabul could fall to insurgents within 30 days enabling the Taliban’s full control over the country, the militants have also arrested Afghan ‘warlord’ Amir Ismail Khan. Meanwhile, in the south of the war-stricken nation, the insurgents have swept through the capitals of Zabul and Uruzgan provinces along with Helmand’s. Attaullah Afghan, the head of the provincial council in Helmand, said that the Taliban captured Lashkar Gah raising their white flag over government buildings.

Atta Jan Haqbayan, the provincial council chief in Zabul province, as per AP, said that the local capital of Qalat also fell and that Afghan officials in a closeby army camp were about to leave. Officials have reportedly also surrendered Tirin Kot to the Taliban, said Bismillah Jan Mohammad and Qudratullah Rahimi, lawmakers from Afghanistan’s southern Uruzgan province. Mohammad reportedly also informed that the governor was heading to Kabul.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s prominent leader and ex-Mujahideen commander Amir Ismail Khan has been captured by the Taliban on August 13 for the second time as the insurgents continue to tighten their grip on the war-stricken nation. Meanwhile, TOLO News reported citing sources that all Afghan government officials including the governor, police chief, heads of NDS office, the Afghan deputy minister of interior for security, and the 207 Zafar Corps commander, have surrendered to the Taliban Herat fell to the Taliban.

IMAGE: AP

