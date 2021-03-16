Taliban To Attend Peace Talks In Moscow On Future Of War-ravaged Afghanistan

Russia will be hosting a round of talks on Afghanistan, bringing together the representatives of the government and the Taliban. The objective is to raise its profile in the Afghan peace efforts. Recently, the Taliban confirmed that the senior members of the group will attend talks with the Kabul government in Moscow. Also, United States’ special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, will attend the conference.

According to the reports by AP, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the talks are scheduled for March 18 and they will bring together representatives of Russia, the US, China and Pakistan, as well as an Afghan government delegation and representatives of the Taliban.

Zakharova said the negotiations will focus on “ways to help advance inter-Afghan talks in Doha, reduce the level of violence and end the armed conflict in Afghanistan and help it develop as an independent, peaceful and self-sufficient state that would be free from terrorism and drug trafficking”. The attempt by Moscow comes when talks in Doha between the Afghan government and the Taliban have stalled. READ | Women in Afghanistan worry peace accord with Taliban extremists could cost them hard-won rights

Khalilzad has proposed forming a conference of Afghan and Taliban leaders to create an interim government in a sign that the White House would like peace talks to move faster. The new format would push aside a peace deal that was negotiated between the former US President Donald Trump and the Taliban and also likely to delay a troop withdrawal from the country. While speaking to the media outlet, senior Afghan government negotiator Nader Nadery said that the Afghan government is reviewing any possible way to get to a dignified peace for the citizens. Nadery said that the country is built on the sacrifices of a large number of people and the citizens and international partners. He added that a “dignified peace must protect these”.

UNSC condemns

This comes after the United Nations Security Council has condemned the alarming number of attacks deliberately targeting civilians in Afghanistan. Also, it has stressed the urgent need to bring the perpetrators to justice and called for an immediate end to these attacks. The council stated that these heinous attacks have deliberately targeted civilians of Afghanistan.

In a statement, the Security Council said that the members express their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured. Further, the members expressed their concern regarding the increase of these targeted attacks in the months following the start of the Afghanistan peace negotiations on September 12, 2020. In this regard, the security council stressed the need for full, equal and meaningful participation of women.