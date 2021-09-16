Taliban To Form 'Regular Army' Under Its Rule In Afghanistan; To Include Ex-servicemen

Almost after a month of taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban has now said that it will form a regular kind of 'army' under its government and will soon make the final decision regarding it. Plannings are underway about forming the Taliban army in Afghanistan under the view of an establishment of a Taliban-led caretaker government.

Speaking about the same, the Taliban's acting Chief of Staff, Qari Fasihuddin on Wednesday, September 15, gave information about the group's decision of forming an army in the country. He said that Afghanistan will have a regular and strong military force which will help in defending and protecting the country and its people. He further added that several people from the former government and army will be included in the new army and they will protect the country and will also stand against any kind of internal or external threat against the country.

Training to be provided to the Army Officials

Speaking about the training to be provided to the army officials, he said that only those will be included who have received proper training and are professional so that a strong force is built. Meanwhile, further details are yet to be provided about the former servicemen which constitute around 3,00,000 army personnel. A decision is yet to be made regarding this regard. The recent development came after several concerns were raised about the country's security and defence.

Earlier on Tuesday, September 7, the Taliban announced forming a government in Afghanistan and further reflect the country's ethnic and demographic composition. Several Talibani leaders were given different positions in the government which was an all-male interim one. Also, veterans from the 1990s the 20-year long battle against the United States were added to the government.

Among all the appointments, the position of the interior minister was given to Sirajuddin Haqqani, the one who is on the FBI's most-wanted list and is accused of several terrorist attacks and incidents.

Meanwhile, several Afghan citizens are still seen protesting against the Taliban government and are demanding their rights. Along with that, women are also protesting for rights that have been restricted since the takeover in the month of August.

With agency inputs

Image: AP