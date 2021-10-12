Taliban To Meet EU Officials On Tuesday; Acting FM Muttaqi Says, 'Want Positive Relation'

The acting foreign minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi informed on October 11 that a Taliban delegation is scheduled to hold a meeting with the European Union representatives in Doha on Tuesday, just days after holding a face-to-face dialogue with the United States.

"Tomorrow we are meeting the EU representatives. We are having positive meetings with representatives of other countries," Muttaqi was quoted saying on Monday at an event organised by the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies in the Qatari capital. He added that the Afghans have already met with the German government officials and a British parliamentarian.

“We want positive relationships with the whole world. We believe in balanced international relations. We believe such a balanced relationship can save Afghanistan from instability,” Muttaqi was quoted as saying by the local press at the event in the Qatari capital.

Taliban’s diplomatic push for global recognition

The hardline Islamist Taliban’s diplomatic push commenced after the final drawdown of the US and allied troops’ withdrawal. As the US ended Kabul's 20 long years of occupation, withdrawing forces post-Taliban's takeover, the latter urged the international community to recognise the newly established government after the ouster of the Ashraf Ghani government.

On Saturday, and Sunday, the American side held a dialogue with the Taliban ministers despite its repeated claims that the US will not recognise the new government in Afghanistan. It, however, had earlier agreed to allow humanitarian assistance to flow into the conflict-ravaged country. Abdul Qahar, the spokesperson of the foreign affairs ministry, had welcomed the US Treasury Department's recent decision to allow US government agencies as well as international and non-governmental organisations and banks to assist the flow of food and medication to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

Meanwhile, the Taliban's interim foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has sought friendly relations with the international community, especially neighbouring countries and former regional partners. Last month, the Chinese ambassador to Kabul, Wang Yu met Muttaqi and pledged to continue assisting and cooperating with Afghanistan without any conditions. China also offered humanitarian relief worth $15 million as well as three million doses of coronavirus vaccines, meanwhile, the US pledged almost $64 million in additional humanitarian funding.