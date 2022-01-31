Taliban To Reopen Afghan Public Varsities; Unclear If Female Students Will Rejoin Classes

Over five months after regaining power in Kabul, the Taliban said on Sunday that all public universities across Afghanistan will reopen this week. According to Shaikh Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the higher education minister of the Taliban government, said that students from warm-climate Afghan districts will rejoin their courses from February 2, on Wednesday, while universities from colder locations, including Kabul, will resume from February 26.

However, Taliban acting higher education minister Haqqani did not go into details while earlier he had stated that before restarting public universities, gender segregation will be imposed in accordance with Sharia or Islamic law. He also stated during the time Afghan female students will be required to wear hijabs, VOA News reported.

According to Khaama Press, the Ministry of Higher Education of the Taliban government has also announced in a statement that students would have three weeks to finish their last semester before the new academic year begins in late April in those regions. As per VOA News, prior to the Taliban's takeover, Afghanistan's public as well as private universities were co-educational, with boys and girls students studying together and had no dress code.

'Women & girls are once again being denied their rights to education': UN chief

This comes as the global community has been putting pressure on the Taliban to respect Afghans' human rights, including women's rights, and to enable all girls to obtain education. On Sunday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his demand for the Taliban to keep their promises to protect human rights.

In a tweet Guterres said, “In Afghanistan, women & girls are once again being denied their rights to education, employment & equal justice.”

In Afghanistan, women & girls are once again being denied their rights to education, employment & equal justice.



To demonstrate a real commitment to be a part of the global community, the Taliban must recognize & uphold the basic human rights that belong to every girl & woman. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) January 29, 2022

150 Afghan public universities suspended all across the country

The Taliban have claimed that schools and institutions for girls and boys would resume in March 2022. Since the Taliban acquired control in mid-August 2021, nearly 150 Afghan public universities and 40 private universities have been suspended all across the country, according to The Khaama Press.

Meanwhile, in the case of public schools, Afghan female students are only permitted to attend classes up to the sixth grade. In most regions of Afghanistan, females have not been permitted to return to school past grade 7 since the Taliban took power. Further, the closure of girls' schools has sparked outrage both within the country and within the global community.

(Image: Twitter@AWvais/ AP)