Taliban Treating Rogue Afghan Soldier Who Killed Unarmed Australians As 'hero' In Kabul

The extremist Afghan soldier, Hekmatullah, who killed three unarmed Australian diggers in Afghanistan at least 10 years ago, is now living a luxurious life in Kabul like a “hero” under the Taliban’s rule, who reconquered the country in August 2021. According to a report by The Guardian, the rogue soldier told an official of the former Afghan government, “If I am released I will continue killing foreigners” even when his release from the prison was being discussed.

Hekmatullah had said, “I will continue killing Australians and I will kill you as well because you are a puppet of foreigners” and, “I am among my brothers, we will be free, Afghanistan will be free. We will kill you”.

Taliban negotiated Hekmatullah’s release in 2020 when the extremist group wanted that 5,000 prisoners freed as part of a peace deal negotiations with the United States. US army withdrew from Afghanistan after two decades which led to the Taliban reconquering the country and spiralling the fall of the civilian government. It should be mentioned that he was one of the six terrorists that the Western governments were fiercely resisting. As per the report, the West was trying to resist the release of terrorists who had either killed unarmed foreign nationals, did not feel guilty, or had pledged to commit further acts of violent terrorism.

However, since returning to Afghanistan under the Taliban’s regime, Hekmatullah has reportedly been housed in the former diplomatic quarter of Wazir Akbar Khan. As per the report, the militant now lives in a heavily secured property in a district that is close to the clandestine former home of Ayman al-Zawahiri, the former al-Qaeda leader who was killed by a US drone strike on July 31 as he stood on the balcony of his villa.

Hekmatullah ‘welcomed back to Kabul as a hero’:

Even the Australian government resisted Hekmatullah’s release in 2020 after previously conceding that it had no idea about his whereabouts. The media outlet also cited a former senior official in Afghanistan’s former civilian government, as confirming Hekmatullah’s return to the war-torn country. The official said, “He [Hekmatullah] was welcomed back to Kabul as a hero … with a house, car, guards, an amnesty for his crimes, his expenses are being paid for. He is being treated as a hero”, as per The Guardian. Moreover, the family members of the Australian soldiers killed have said they have not been updated on his repatriation to Afghanistan.

