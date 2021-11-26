Taliban Unable To Handle Law & Order Amid Overall Worsening Crisis In Afghanistan: Reports

On 15 August, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, putting an end to more than two months of military blitz. However, since then, the law and order situation in the war-ravaged country has remained shaky with a shrinking economy and an unpredictable security situation for traders and civilians. The Taliban is now facing its toughest test in terms of managing the nation's leadership as it struggles with the label of a "rogue state" sidelined by the international community, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that the Afghan economy, which has been faltering since the Taliban took control of Kabul, might shrink by 30% or more in the coming months.

Taliban decide to issue weapons permit to national traders and civilians

Since the Taliban overthrew Afghanistan's democratically elected government, the financial situation has been steadily deteriorating, with the country on the verge of catastrophic economic collapse, according to a report by Asia Times. Meanwhile, after reportedly failing to provide safety and security to Afghan traders, the Taliban has decided to issue weapons permit to them. On 10 November, Saeed Khosti, a spokesperson of the Taliban interior ministry, stated that the country's interim government will soon allow national traders to carry weapons for their own safety, reported Khaama Press. He also stated that the forces of the Islamic Emirate are ready for any kind of cooperation to ensure the security of national businessmen.

It should be noted here that many businessmen in Afghanistan fired their security personnel since the Taliban's takeover. The former Afghan government had also issued a permit to national traders to carry weapons for their safety. Last week, UN humanitarians stated that "catastrophic and famine-like conditions" loom over Afghanistan's farmers and herders, whose needs are growing as winter approaches, according to a report by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. The report stated that at least 18.8 million people in Afghanistan are suffering from severe food insecurity, which means they are unable to feed themselves on a daily basis, and this number is expected to climb to 22.8 million by the end of 2021.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP/Representative