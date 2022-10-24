Taliban Vows To Align Curriculum With International Standards Using Islamic Sharia

In a major development, Taliban-ruled Afghanistan may witness significant changes in educational institutes as the administrative Deputy of the Taliban government’s Prime Minister, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, has promised to align the curriculum with the "international standards". The major shift in the education system was announced while introducing the new acting Minister of Higher Education on Saturday. Notably, the idea of change in the education system was first pitched by the Taliban’s former Acting Minister of Higher Education, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, but he could not fulfil his promises.

While addressing the event in the national capital, Kabul, newly appointed minister, Neda Mohammad Nadim urged private universities to enforce international standards. However, in the next few minutes of his speech, Nadim, who formerly held the position of Taliban governor for Kabul, contested his earlier promise by saying the academic curriculum will be produced in accordance with "Islamic Sharia" and international standards. The contradictory statements from the new educational minister raised questions over his intention-- whether he would encourage international standards in educational institutes or will promote religious subjects.

Afghan universities have become "religious hotspots"

According to a local media outlet, Khaama Press, there has been a significant backlash against the Taliban’s approach in academic institutions because over the past year, and due to the Taliban’s influence, there have been significant changes in Afghan universities. As per the media report, the Taliban has forced religious subjects in the universities and added some departments that have witnessed a fall of 80% drop in student enrollment. Besides, it also claimed that the Taliban government has recruited professors with inadequate education in order to turn the place into "religious hotspots".

Taliban's bogus claims

After taking over the leadership of the country, the Taliban made tall claims suggesting that they have changed completely as compared to the earlier regime. The extremist group promised to allow education and jobs for women. However, instead of fulfilling their promises, the Taliban barred women from educational institutions and working. They assured the world leaders that they will restore and retain the fundamental rights of the citizens, including the free movement of women and education for all. However, instead of fulfilling their promises, the country has been witnessing a surge in terror activities, and the Taliban government has been accused of curtailing women's rights.