After Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s flop show at the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) summit in Islamabad to bat for the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, the extremists were seen warning Pakistan’s forces as fresh clashes erupt at the border on Tuesday. For the first time, a dramatic development took place including the Taliban and Pakistan after Khan repeatedly backed the extremists and called on the global community to recognise the government which primarily constitutes militants.

Taliban was seen shouting at the Pakistani military at the border with Afghanistan that ‘we will shoot if you enter’. Additionally, the extremists were seen removing the barbed wire at the border with the Taliban saying ‘This is not your border’. With Pakistan in a massive scuffle on the Afghan border, the Taliban has mounted an attack on Islamabad’s border aggression. Taliban not only destroyed the barbed wire erected by the Pakistani forces on the Durand Line in the Ghushta district of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

Khaama Press has also reported that the militants destroyed the barbed wire and brought it to Afghanistan after the Pakistani force wanted to erect and widen it. It is to note here that the Pakistani military has been previously accused of harbouring the Taliban members when the extremists were marching into the Afghan capital which ultimately led to the fall of Afghan military forces. Ever since the Taliban reconquered the war-torn country, the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan has batted for the militants.

However, months after the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August, the provincial head of General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) Doctor Bashir was leading the operation in the bordering district of Ghsuta. Khaama Press also cited reports to state that Pakistani forces launched artilleries on Kunar province on Monday night after the incident took place including the barbed wire which was nearing its completion on the entire Duran Line. The Duran Line at the Afghan-Pakistan border stretched approximately 2,400 kilometres.

Imran Khan slammed over his remarks at OIC

From saying women education was never a part of the culture of Afghan people and that the “world should respect that” to raking up the Kashmir issue at OIC in Pakistan’s capital, Khan botched his attempt to favour the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan. The 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was organised to discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Through OIC, while Pakistan hoped to increase international recognition of the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, Khan ended up facing backlash from Afghans over his remarks on women education. Afghans said that women were teaching and studying at universities before the establishment of Pakistan, reported Khaama Press. While some argued that Kabul University has been founded in 1932 while Pakistan emerged in 1947.

Khan on Sunday had even justified the Taliban’s violations of human rights, discrimination against women, and ban on education for girls as he urged the international community to “understand that the idea of human rights and women’s rights is different in every society.”