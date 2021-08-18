Taliban 'whitewashes' Posters Of Women Outside Beauty Salons In Afghan Cities

Another video has surfaced online, representing the dark times ahead for women in Afghanistan after the Taliban took complete control of the country. In the latest video, a man can be seen painting over the images of women outside a Kabul beauty salon. Earlier images and videos that made rounds on the internet had shown militants painting buildings to hide images of women in the capital city.

Taliban paints salon with white paints in Afghanistan

The Taliban plans to rule Afghanistan, just the way they did almost two decades ago. The terrorist group members are changing the entire city and painting salon posters featuring Afghan women white. Recently, a video has come to light, where a man is seen using a white paint spray to whitewash large pictures of women outside a beauty along.

Earlier, an image surfaced on Twitter where a man was seen using a roller to whitewash the images of women. The image was shared by an Afghan journalist and the head of the Afghan news outlet, Tolo News, Lotfullah Najafizada. Several advertisements featuring Afghan women donned in a wedding dress were also seen covered up in the city. During their earlier rule, the group had forced Afghan women to cover their faces at all times and even banned women's right to education.

The Taliban had punished women for stepping out of their homes of free will and they had even destroyed many schools. The recent scenes come back as a flashback as they have begun painting over women's paintings and posters. In July, the insurgent group forced women out of banking jobs in Kandahar city. The Afghan women were escorted out by gunmen and told their jobs were to be given to their male relatives.

Several reports also suggest that senior Taliban leaders in Takhar and Badakhsha districts had asked local religious leaders to get a list of girls over 15 years of age and even widows under the age of 45 for forced marriage with the Taliban fighters. Many Afghan nationals are now panic-stricken and are trying to flee the country before they once again become the victims of the terrorist organisation and lose their freedom and rights.

