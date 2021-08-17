Taliban Will Not Be Able To Access Afghan Govt's Assets In America, Claims US Official

A senior administration official has revealed that even though the Taliban has declared control over Afghanistan, the government’s assets in the central bank of the South Asian country, Da Afghanistan Bank will not be made available to the insurgents. While central bank watchers across the globe are on alert over extremists controlling Afghanistan and the International Monetary Fund has stated that Da Afghanistan bank held $9.4 billion in international reserves in April, Axios quoted senior administration official saying that the Taliban will not be able to access any assets the Afghan government has in the United States.

As per the report, the official familiar with the matter said, “The vast majority of the Afghan Central Bank assets are not currently held in Afghanistan.” Further, an administration official told the outlet, “Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban.” Da Afghanistan Bank reportedly mainly holds reserves in gold or the widely held currency like the American dollar. Reportedly, the same reserves are used for transactions among the central banks.

‘Will Never Bow To Taliban’: Afghan’s ex-VP

Even though the Taliban has pledged peaceful transfer of power, now the ex-Vice President of the country Amrullah Saleh made it clear that he “will never bow to Taliban.” Reports have stated that it appeared that Saleh has retreated to the last remaining holdout which is the Panjshir Valley in the northeast of Kabul. “I won't disappoint millions who listened to me. I will never be under one ceiling with the Taliban. NEVER," he wrote in English on Twitter on Sunday, before going underground.

I will never, ever & under no circumstances bow to d Talib terrorists. I will never betray d soul & legacy of my hero Ahmad Shah Masoud, the commander, the legend & the guide. I won't dis-appoint millions who listened to me. I will never be under one ceiling with Taliban. NEVER. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 15, 2021

A day later, on August 16, pictures even emerged on social media that showed the former Afghan VP with his son and former mentor and famed anti-Taliban fighter Ahmed Shah Massoud in Panjshir. Meanwhile, the Taliban’s seizure of power came after NATO withdrew its 9,500-strong mission on the back of a decision announced by US President Joe Biden to bring American soldiers deployed in the war-stricken nation back home.

(IMAGE: AP)