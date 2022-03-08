Taliban Wishes Afghan Women On Intl Women's Day; Says IEA Is Committed To Their Well Being

As the world celebrates International Women's Day, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan also released a statement wishing all women on the day. Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Abdul Qahar Balkhi released a statement to wish all women on the ‘auspicious’ day. Making the wish, he claimed that the IEA was committed to ensuring the well-being of the women in Afghanistan.

The Taliban government’s spokesperson took to Twitter to share the wish on International Women's Day. The post also mentioned that the country’s government was providing facilities for women based on the accepted traditions of Islam. “May the 8th of March, International Women's Day, be auspicious for all women,” Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote in his tweet.

“Protracted wars in Afghanistan have been immensely detrimental for women. IEA is committed to addressing the plight of Afghan women, and providing facilities for an honourable and beneficial life in light of the noble religion of Islam and our accepted traditions,” the statement by the Taliban government read.

The supportive women’s day wishes from the Taliban government in Afghanistan comes only weeks after the UN envoy held meetings with the government regarding the missing Afghan women activists.

Earlier in February, the Taliban regime freed four women activists who were detained by them. After a long period of uncertainty, the women were freed, however, remained under pressure of detainment. The UN Mission in Afghanistan had welcomed the release of the four women activists, who went missing a month earlier.

There was a global outrage over the fate of missing Afghan women activists who were participating in protests to demand fundamental rights for women in the country. The outrage was communicated to the Taliban by the UN. According to international reports, the Taliban continues to threaten women activists who raise voices against the Taliban regime.

March 8, marked as International Women’s Day, is a universal event that honours and celebrates women. International Women’s Day is celebrated around the world to commemorate women from all walks of life. The International Women's Day 2022 theme is about gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow that recognises and celebrates women and girls who are highlighting the issue of climate change, and leading by taking charge.

