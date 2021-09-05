Taliban's Baradar Meets UN under-secy-general Martin Griffiths Amid humanitarian Crisis

After the Taliban takeover, the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country has been getting worse. People who are stranded in Afghanistan are facing poverty and severe health issues. In fact, pictures of the people of Afghanistan also went viral in which they were seen selling goods from their houses on roads in order to feed their family. During the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs committee meeting on Afghanistan, Gunnar Wiegand had said that due to lack of access to funds the situation may turn into a catastrophe in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

The Taliban's Mullah Baradar on Sunday met with Martin Griffiths, UN under-secy-general for humanitarian affairs at the Foreign Ministry in Kabul. Taliban's spokesperson Mohammad Naeem took to his Twitter handle and claimed that Griffiths has assured that the UN will continue its support and cooperation with Afghanistan adding that the next meeting of donor countries would focus on getting more aid.

It is pertinent to mention that Taliban's Mullah Baradar meeting with Martin Griffiths comes after United Nations (UN) chief Antonio Guterres, on Friday, announced that he will convene a high-level humanitarian conference for Afghanistan on 13, September to advocate for a swift scale-up in funding & full, unimpeded access to those in need.

HRW on the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

In view of the ongoing crisis, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged other countries to take immediate action and provide necessary aid to the people of Afghanistan. In a statement, the HRW stated that donor governments need to create a coordinated plan of action to address other issues, including education, the banking system, and other critical needs that require the cooperation of the Taliban regime, who are currently depriving women and girls of their basic human rights.

Meanwhile, people around the world continue to protest against the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. Recently, Hundreds of people took to the streets in Geneva and protested against the terrorist group. The protestors included Afghan nationals living in Switzerland raised slogans and displayed placards urging the Federal Government of Switzerland to not recognise the Taliban as a legitimate regime in Afghanistan. Demonstrators also called out the Taliban for its lack of humanitarian efforts towards the citizens in the war-torn nation.

(Image Credits: ANI/AP)