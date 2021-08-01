Taliban's Barbarism Continues; Insurgents Hang 2 Afghan Civilians In Broad Daylight

As the Taliban attempts to push further and gain control of major cities in Afghanistan, bomb blasts, airstrikes, killing hundreds of innocent people have become a new normal in the war-torn country. On Sunday, the Taliban's barbarism against civilians was caught on camera once again. Republic TV has accessed another disturbing video from Kandahar, where Talibani terrorists are seen hanging Afghan civilians in broad daylight, in public.

According to the local residents of Kandahar, the two individuals were arrested in a kidnapping case and were later hanged in the city. The locals have warned that whoever is found violating their rules, will be punished the same way as the two men.

Taliban has seized several key Afghani border areas and posts, launching a major offensive after the complete drawdown of the US-led coalition forces from the region since May, ending the 20-year cold war between war-torn Afghanistan and President Joe Biden-led State.

However, the withdrawal comes with many uncertainties as a resurgent Taliban captures ground and fears mount that the country could soon fall into civil war. According to the reports, at least 190 out of 419 districts in Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban.

'Over 200 Talibani insurgents killed in 24 hours'

The Afghan government has also stepped up its attacks against the insurgent group and over 250 Talibani terrorists have been eliminated in the last 24 hours. In its latest operation against the insurgent group, the forces have eliminated 51 Taliban terrorists including two commanders in the outskirts of Afghanistan's Lashkargah, Helmand provincial center. Other casualties among the Taliban include 40 wounded terrorists. The AAF (Afganistan Air Force) also targeted the Taliban hideout in the Zherai district of Kandahar province and destroyed some amount of weapons and ammunition in the Lashkargah operations.

Taliban strikes UN Office

Amid international pressure over the violence unleashed in Afghanistan, the Taliban on Friday attacked the United Nations office in Herat with rocket grenades and gunfire. The attack on the UN compound left one Afghan security guard and wounded several other officers. The United States has strongly condemned the attack and called for an immediate reduction in violence in the country.