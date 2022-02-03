Taliban's Ethnic Differences May Become A Source Of Instability In Afghanistan: Report

As major disagreements are seen to be tearing Taliban over ethnic issues since their takeover of Kabul, numerous reports claimed if the differences continue to grow in the coming years and if they might become a cause of instability throughout Afghanistan.

Now according to the report by Al Arabiya, multiple theories have highlighted the rising split between the quantitatively superior Kandaharis (Loya Kandahar) and Pak-controlled Haqqanis, (Loya Paktiya).

According to the report, "This division is clear between the Mullah Baradar-led group and that of Interior Minister and leader of the Haqqani Network (HQN) Sirajuddin Haqqani over the latter's overt pro-Pashtun stance.” Further, it has been expected that these divisions would cause the Taliban's ranks to diminish, especially in areas controlled by non-Pashtun ethnic groups, the report added.

Non-Pashtuns are dissatisfied by the Taliban's open favouritism for Pashtuns

The report also revealed that the rapid capture of Afghanistan by the Taliban has been made possible without the support of non-Pashtun members operating under the Taliban banner. After five months, non-Pashtuns are getting dissatisfied by the Taliban's open favouritism for Pashtuns. The report stated that rising displeasure among the Taliban's minority allies is particularly apparent in the Northern regions, which have been controlled by non-Pashtun ethnic communities.

According to Al Arabiya, reports from the regions showed isolated incidences of Tajik and Uzbek Taliban troops seeking to disarm Pashtun members, charging them of having connections with global terrorist organisation Da'esh functioning out of Afghanistan.

The report went on to say that hostilities between Pashtun and non-Pashtun Taliban, notably in the Northern regions, became visible during January's public protests in Maimanah City, Faryab, after the arrest of prominent Uzbek Taliban Commander Makhdoom Alam Rabbani.

According to the report, “So far, it appears that the Taliban regime has managed to quell the brewing dissent with a heavy hand. Although there has not been open violence, a sense of betrayal amongst non-Pashtun locals in the north remains like a burning ember.” Further, the report added that such ethnic divisions might be used by Ahmad Massoud's embryonic insurgency to undermine the Taliban authority in Kabul.

In addition to this, the regime's control and influence may be further weakened by building dissatisfaction among non-Pashtuns, according to Al Arabiya, because it has so far been unable to address the intra-Pashtun power struggle.

(Image: AP)