Taliban's New Draconian Norm Denies Afghan Women Participation In Religious Congregation

Ahead of the Taliban's grand gathering of religious scholars, the extremist regime's deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi announced on Wednesday that the meeting will convene without the participation of women. Notably, the latest announcement joins the array of draconian norms which hampered the freedom of women in the war-ravaged country, the same for which, the extremists faced global condemnation over recent months.

Detailing the gathering in Aghanistan, Hanafi stated that over 3,000 religious scholars, tribal elders, intellectuals, influential figures and national traders will attend the gathering at the Loya Jirga Hall in Kabul on Thursday without the participation of women, Khaama Press reported. Adding further, the Taliban leader said, "The women are our mothers, sisters, we greatly respect them, when their sons are in the gathering it signifies that they are also involved, in a way, in the gathering." On women's participation in the assembly, Hanafi responded by saying that the male delegates would speak on their behalf.

The senior Taliban official, according to Khaama Press, claimed that the gathering was summoned at the Ulema's (body of scholars who are recognized as having specialist knowledge of Islamic law) request and that the Taliban planned it so that they could discuss a range of issues, including the Islamic government, national unity, and the development of economic and social matters.

Civil societies in Afghanistan have strongly condemned the decision of keeping women out of the gathering and called the meeting "illegitimate" in absence of women.

Deteriorating situation of women in Afghanistan

After the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August last year, the situation of women in the country was on a downfall. After taking over the leadership of the country, the extremists made tall claims suggesting that they have changed completely as compared to the earlier regime. The extremist group promised to provide education and jobs for women. However, instead of fulfilling their promises, they instead issued several decrees and orders restricting the basic human rights of women in the country.

They also had assured the world leaders to restore fundamental rights, including free movement of women and education for all. However, instead of fulfilling their promises, the country has been witnessing a surge in terror activities. It has also barred women from educational institutions and working. Recently, it passed a contentious ruling wherein it ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public, resulting in condemnation from the international community.