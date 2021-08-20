Taliban's Pitiful March With Islamic Emirate Flag Overshadowed By Afghan Citizens On I-Day

On the occasion of Afghanistan's Independence Day on August 19, the Taliban held a convoy march. In the video of the convoy march accessed by Republic Media Network, the members of the militant group can be seen dressed in white, marching in tune with flags of the Islamic Emirates in their hands, instead of the flag of Afghanistan, making it very clear that they have seized power in the country. The group captured the country after breaching the capital city Kabul on August 15, and is presently in talks with the council for the 'peaceful transfer of power,' as President Ashraf Ghani along with his ministers fled the country.

Taliban declare Afghanistan as the 'Islamic Emirates'

The Taliban also took this day to change the name of Afghanistan to the 'Islamic Emirates'. The name 'Islamic Emirates' was coined by the Taliban during its reign between 1996-2001, but it was later changed again to Afghanistan after the fundamentalist was ousted by the US troops post the deadly twin towers attack.

Spokesperson of the Taliban, Zabiullah Mujahid, confirmed the news on Twitter. He wrote, "Declaration of the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the country's independence from British rule."

Women and children of Afghanistan march with flag against Taliban

Amassing a popular opposition to the Taliban spread, on Afghanistan's 102nd women covered in black and children, perhaps with little or no understanding of their surroundings, audaciously marched on the streets protesting against the freedom-slaughter under the Taliban's rule. Afghan women cling to the 200 mt long national flags as an act of bravery, furthermore, depicting their will to fight for independence and freedom despite being endangered outrightly on Kabul roads by abrupt violence.

Resistance in Afghanistan

On August 15, the Taliban surrounded the capital city of Kabul from all corners and forced the Afghanistan government to surrender. After surrendering, President Ashraf Ghani along with his aides fled to an undisclosed place. Later, it was revealed that he was in the United Arab Emirates, and in an exclusive video message issued from the Middle East country, the President said that he was still in contact with the leader and monitoring the situation in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, in Ashraf Ghani's absence, former Vice President Amrullah Saleh has come forward to claim that he is the 'legitimate caretaker President' of the South Asian country. Taking to Twitter, Amrullah Saleh cited protocols mentioned in the Constitution of Afghanistan, as per which in case of absence, escape, resignation, or death of the serving President, the Former Vice President becomes the caretaker President. "I am currently inside my country and am the legitimate caretaker President," Saleh wrote, reaching out to all leaders to secure their support and consensus.

Amrullah Salleh, in the past couple of days, has received the support of many in Afghanistan, including the commanders of the security forces who affirmed that they will do 'whatever is needed.' Boosted by the support, the former Vice President on Thursday stated, "We would not obey Taliban emirate, would not be a part of that and it would not be recognised by us. Our resistance would continue."

IMAGE: Republicworld