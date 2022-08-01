Taliban's Policies Threaten Afghan Women's Access To Higher Education: Report

If the Taliban's ban on girls studying at high schools remains in place, it will become a de facto ban on university degrees for women, a Taliban spokesperson and University officials said. According to local media reports, Afghan girls will not have the documents needed to enroll in higher education or the academic capacity to start university courses after nearly a year out of school.

“Automatically if we do not accept high school graduates, we won’t have new female university students anymore,” Maulawi Ahmed Taqi, a spokesperson for the Taliban’s Ministry of Higher Education was quoted by The Guardian as saying.

Claiming that the ban on girl's education is temporary, Taqi said, "I am hopeful that the Ministry of Education will come up with a policy and soon reopen the schools. Because we have realised that it is important, and the ban on female education is temporary as of now."

The Guardian, quoting its sources, also reported that even if the ministry plans on removing practical barriers on women entering higher education in the coming months, authorities still are considering to limit girls to degrees in healthcare and education. Notably, Afghan students cannot take admissions to private universities if they do not have a high school graduation certificate.

'Will girls be able to cover up after a year barred from education?' ask officials

It is reported that University officials fear whether girls will be able to cover-up after falling behind so badly. Will they be able to join courses for higher education after nearly a year barred from education?" Dr Azizullah Amir, president and founder of the all-female Moraa university questioned, adding, "Extra classes can help make up for a few missed months, but girls who did not even finish 11th grade cannot be expected to move on to university classes."

“Even now we have time, if they restart classes, in the remaining months of the year we can graduate students, with more effort and support including intensive classes,” he added. “But if it continues, then next year you won’t have students in the university, apart from those who graduated in previous years, which will be small numbers.”

Does Taliban support women's education?

Earlier when Taliban took control over Afghanistan, a few leaders of the regime repeatedly claimed that they support women’s education, as long as it complies with their definition of Islamic regulations. Although, after the reopening of school, segregation of sexes was witnessed. In many schools and educational institutions, male teachers were not allowed to teach to female students.

In fact, a few universities, including the leading Kabul University, now teach men and women on alternate days. While, others have morning and afternoon shifts.