Taliban's Return To Afghanistan Will Bolster Rise Of Other Jihadist Groups: Think Tank

According to a Canada-based research tank, if the Taliban regains control in Afghanistan, other terrorist organisations such as Al-Qaeda will not be far behind to assume the spearhead of the next global jihadist group or leader.

The International Forum For Right And Security (IFFRAS) stated, "With the Taliban returning to Afghanistan, Al-Qaeda or a similar global jihadi movement would not be far behind. There may not be an Osama bin Laden or a Mullah Omar but there are countless others who are too eager to take on the mantle of the next global jihadist leader, most likely enjoying the patronage of Pakistan at present, waiting in the wings for the Taliban to come to power in Kabul."

'No one notices Pakistan's backing of the Taliban', IFFRAS

IFFRAS further stated that the international world must take responsibility for allowing the Taliban to return to being a monster. The think tank said that since October 2001, friendly countries have cautioned the US and other countries engaged in keeping the Taliban at bay in Afghanistan of Pakistan's deception in fanning the embers of terror while superficially assisting international forces in combating terrorism.

Pakistan had perpetrated a major deception, which the international community had accepted. The discovery and assassination of Osama bin Laden in a Pakistani military garrison town drew the world's eyes to Pakistan's deception. However, hardly one seemed to notice Pakistan's ongoing backing for the Taliban, which has allowed the militant group that had been destroyed to the ground to grow anew.

IFFRAS also stated that if the Taliban retakes control, the sacrifices of tens of thousands of citizens and security men will be in vain. "It must not be allowed to happen, or the deaths of thousands of people and sacrifices of thousands of security personnel would have gone waste," IFFRAS said. The Taliban has continued to abuse human rights, killing people, demolishing mosques, and abusing women, notwithstanding the recent deepening of a battle with the Afghan government.

Taliban imposed retrograde policies on Afghan women

The Taliban has re-imposed restrictive regulations and retrograde policies on Afghan women after taking more territories in Afghanistan, as they did during their 1996-2001 rule when they enforced their brand of Islamic Sharia law. Terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) are active in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces in eastern Afghanistan, as well as Helmand and Kandahar districts in the country's southeast, according to an earlier assessment by the IFFRAS.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: @moiafghanistan- Twitter Image)